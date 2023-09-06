CareCloud to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today its chief strategy officer, Bill Korn, and chief financial officer, Larry Steenvoorden, will be participating and presenting at a series of upcoming investor conferences. These events offer valuable opportunities for investors and stakeholders to gain crucial insights into the company's financial performance and strategic advancements. Below are the presentation details at each of the conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference :



Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Format: Virtual

Presentation Time: 7 a.m. ET



Maxim's Emerging Growth in A . I . Conference :



Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Format: Virtual

Presentation Time: 10 a.m. ET



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference :



Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Location: New York

Presentation Time: 9:10 a.m. ET

Investors who wish to schedule meetings with Bill and Larry during these events can contact Bridget Forde at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com. Additionally, for those unable to attend the live presentations, replays will be available on CareCloud's investor relations site at ir.carecloud.com/events.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

