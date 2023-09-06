Avantax Welcomes Anna Luke and Her Comprehensive Financial Services Team with over $230 Million in Total Client Assets

DALLAS, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, welcomes Comprehensive Financial Services (CFS), a California-based financial services firm with more than $230 million in total client assets as of May 15, 2023. The eight-person firm is led by Anna Luke, CFP® and her husband Victor Luke; they transferred to Avantax from Independent Financial Group (IFG).



Anna Luke has grown a loyal client base by delivering extraordinary service with a disciplined financial planning approach that includes meeting often with clients, focusing on wealth preservation, and taking a personal approach to client care.

“When you become our client, we immediately begin treating you like family. We meet numerous times a year, sometimes monthly depending on the client’s needs, so we’re very hands-on with clients,” said Anna Luke, President and CEO of Comprehensive Financial Services. “The same holds true for our team, they’re much more than employees to us. We gather for coffee talks every morning. They’re terrific and I always rave about them. I feel the same about everyone I’ve met at Avantax. They’re a very relaxed group, and we don’t need an appointment to talk with anyone at Avantax. We just pick up the phone and there’s someone on the other end answering my questions.”

Victor Luke, who works with clients’ estate planning needs, added: “The main reason we chose Avantax is their tax focus. By teaming up with tax professionals in the Avantax network, our clients can improve tax efficiencies through cohesive relationships with CPAs in a way that gives us confidence and keeps clients satisfied with us as a one-stop shop. We’re excited about having a symbiotic relationship like that.”

From the first conversation between CFS and Avantax, it was clear there was alignment beyond financial services.

“I feel very fortunate to know Anna and Victor personally, and to welcome them into the Avantax Community because their firm has such a collaborative culture and they care so deeply about protecting clients’ wealth,” said Laurie Stack, VP, Business Development and Head of the Avantax Women’s Advisor Forum. “Anna is an incredible businesswoman who literally started with nothing but was so determined to succeed that she grew into a highly successful financial advisor. Anna is a shining example for women everywhere.”

In welcoming CFS, Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay said: “Anna and Victor have built a firm whose extraordinary client service, and the deep relationships and trust they have with their staff, mirrors our own at Avantax. I’m pleased, as I know Anna is, with the smooth onboarding and transition process, which has laid the foundation for what I believe will be a long and rewarding relationship as Avantax works with purpose to help Anna pursue her long-term growth objectives.”

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused financial planning and wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $83.8 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2023. For additional information, please visit us at www.avantax.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

