Cassava Sciences Invited to Present in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company committed to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease dementia, today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences.



Event: Morgan Stanley - 21stAnnual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat with Remi Barbier, President & CEO Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 Where: New York City Event: H.C. Wainwright - 25thAnnual Global Investment Conference Format: Corporate presentation by Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 Where: New York City Event: JonesTrading - 2023 Healthcare Summit Format: Fireside chat with Remi Barbier, President & CEO Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 Where: Miami Event: Jefferies - Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit Format: Fireside chat with management Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Where: New York City

A webcast or subsequent archived replay of Cassava Sciences’ participation in these events may be available, depending on the conference and other factors. If a webcast or replay becomes available, it may be accessed via the Investors section of Cassava Sciences’ website at: www.CassavaSciences.com.



About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

(512) 501-2450

ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com