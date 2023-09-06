Astounding Growth Trajectory: GMV of Social Commerce in Greece to Ascend from $1.24 Billion in 2023 to $4.50 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greece's social commerce landscape is on the brink of a transformative surge, with the industry projected to experience a staggering annual growth of 37.6%, reaching an estimated US$1.24 billion in 2023.

This remarkable growth is anticipated to continue steadily, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Greece is set to elevate from US$1.24 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$4.50 billion by 2028.

Insights and Scope:

This comprehensive report delves into the heart of Greece's social commerce industry, offering an intricate data-centric analysis of market opportunities and risks.

With over 50+ Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) tailored to the Greek context, this report provides a comprehensive grasp of market dynamics, size and forecast, as well as market share statistics.

Key Market Segments:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of key market segments:

Greece Ecommerce Industry Market: Analyzing size and future growth dynamics by Key Performance Indicators (2019-2028).

Analyzing size and future growth dynamics by Key Performance Indicators (2019-2028). Greece Social Commerce Industry Market: Exploring size and future growth dynamics by Key Performance Indicators (2019-2028).

Exploring size and future growth dynamics by Key Performance Indicators (2019-2028). Retail Product Categories: A forecast of market size by categories including Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality (2019-2028).

A forecast of market size by categories including Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality (2019-2028). End Use Segments: Projecting market size by B2B, B2C, and C2C segments (2019-2028).

Projecting market size by B2B, B2C, and C2C segments (2019-2028). End Use Device: Predicting market size by Mobile and Desktop usage (2019-2028).

Predicting market size by Mobile and Desktop usage (2019-2028). Location: Analyzing market size by Domestic and Cross Border contexts (2019-2028), and further by Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 Cities.

Analyzing market size by Domestic and Cross Border contexts (2019-2028), and further by Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 Cities. Payment Method: Forecasting market size by various payment methods including Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, and Cash (2019-2028).

Forecasting market size by various payment methods including Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, and Cash (2019-2028). Platforms: Analyzing market size and forecast for platforms like Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and Product Review Platforms (2019-2028).

Analyzing market size and forecast for platforms like Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and Product Review Platforms (2019-2028). Consumer Demographics & Behaviour: Providing insights into consumer behavior categorized by Age, Income Level, and Gender in 2022.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain an In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Stay informed about market opportunities, key trends, and forecast for 2019-2028.

Target Emerging Opportunities: Identify growth segments and tailor your strategies accordingly.

Formulate Market-Specific Strategies: Develop strategies based on growth segments, market trends, drivers, and risks within the industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5myp0s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.