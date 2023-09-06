Resolution of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G on the appointment of the audit firm and the terms of remuneration for audit services for 2023-2025

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Gedimino pr. 20, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, has decided on the appointment of the audit firm and the terms of remuneration for audit services for 2023-2025 as follows:

to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB, legal entity code 111473315, as the audit firm to carry out the audit of the consolidated financial statements of EPSO-G, UAB for the period 2023-2025, and of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU;

To fix the remuneration for the audit services referred to in paragraph 1 of this Decision for the period 2023 to 2025 at a maximum of EUR 298,000 (excluding VAT).

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G, the companies Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas, and the associated company GET Baltic.

