Interactive In-Car Experiences: From AR Glasses to Cloud Gaming - The Future of Cockpit Entertainment

The Passenger Car Cockpit Entertainment Research Report for 2023 explores the landscape of cockpit entertainment function layouts within passenger car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and cockpit entertainment product layouts among suppliers. The report provides insights into the current state of cockpit entertainment development and predicts future trends in this field.

Both OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are actively engaged in the development of cockpit entertainment.

In 2022, various products such as Qualcomm 8155, high-definition center console screens, rear row entertainment screens, Dolby Atmos, and AR/VR glasses were introduced to vehicles. OEMs focused on implementing these products, while Tier 1 suppliers provided both software and hardware support. This collaborative effort between industry players has significantly contributed to the advancement of cockpit entertainment.

Several OEM brands have introduced immersive entertainment experiences, including:

Li Auto and NIO offering AR glasses and game consoles in their shopping malls.

BYD planning to incorporate Nvidia's cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now.

Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS supporting vehicle arcade games from Antstream and in-car video conferencing solutions like Webex and Zoom.

BMW collaborating with the gaming platform AirConsole to bring unique in-car gaming experiences to its new BMW 5 Series BEVs.

From the perspective of Tier 1 suppliers, the foundational elements required for entertainment functions, such as high-compute cockpit chips, audio-visual equipment, and ecosystem content, have seen significant improvements.

Computing Power: High-compute chips like Qualcomm 8155, Kirin 990A, Qualcomm 8295, and AMD V1000 are being integrated into vehicles.

Audio-Visual Capability: Increasing numbers of models are equipped with OLED, Mini LED, and AR/VR configurations. Some models even feature more than 20 acoustic units to support technologies like Dolby Atmos.

Ecosystem Integration: Mobile phone and PC gaming platforms (such as Steam and MiguPlay) are now accessible from within vehicles. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems can also connect to various external devices, extending the range of entertainment options within the vehicle.

Evolution of Cockpit Entertainment:

Cockpit entertainment has transitioned through several development phases:

Listen: Before 2018, OEMs primarily offered features like FM and online music through applications such as QQ Music and KuGou.

Chat: From 2018 to 2019, social interaction became a focus, highlighted by the integration of WeChat vehicle versions for voice chat within the car.

Watch: Between 2019 and 2020, smartphone short videos gained popularity within the automotive industry, with applications like Douying (TikTok) and Bilibili being made available in vehicles.

Play: From 2021 to 2023, in-car karaoke and mini games, such as Changba, MiguPlay, and Tom Culture, were introduced in vehicles from brands like Xpeng, Aion, Tesla, and AITO. This phase saw users actively engaging in cockpit entertainment, with optional components like microphones and gamepads enhancing the experience.

Scenario-Based Cockpit: Starting from 2023, OEMs have begun to view the entire cockpit holistically. They are incorporating various cockpit components, such as seats, fragrance systems, and ambient lighting, to create immersive experiences based on different scenarios (gaming, movie watching, working) for users. Notably, even technologies like AAA games and AR/VR glasses are becoming available within vehicles.

Gaming scenarios are emerging as a key focus within the scenario-based cockpit. Tesla has integrated Steam gaming into its Model S and Model X electric cars, offering thousands of playable games. BMW's collaboration with AirConsole for the new BMW 5 Series BEVs highlights the growing importance of in-car gaming. Similarly, BYD's plans to include the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service reflect the trend toward in-car gaming.

Currently, there are four confirmed gaming platforms set to be integrated into vehicles: MiguPlay, AirConsole, GeForce NOW, and Antstream. Of these, MiguPlay has partnered with numerous Chinese OEMs and is available in nearly 40 car models.

Cloud gaming platforms offer a promising solution for in-car gaming, but there are challenges to address:

Network: Current IVI systems primarily use 3G/4G networks, which may have network speeds and delays insufficient for optimal cloud gaming experiences.

Current IVI systems primarily use 3G/4G networks, which may have network speeds and delays insufficient for optimal cloud gaming experiences. Display: IVI displays may not fully support HDR formats or deliver the required refresh rates for big games.

IVI displays may not fully support HDR formats or deliver the required refresh rates for big games. Data Center: The availability of data centers, especially in foreign markets, presents challenges for cloud gaming platforms.

The availability of data centers, especially in foreign markets, presents challenges for cloud gaming platforms. Business Model: Collaborative models between game providers and OEMs must be developed to ensure the success of in-car gaming platforms.

In conclusion, the evolution of cockpit entertainment is entering a new phase, focusing on immersive scenarios such as gaming. As cloud gaming platforms mature and address existing challenges, in-car gaming is poised to become a significant battleground for automakers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Development History of Cockpit Entertainment

1.1 Cockpit Development History

1.2 Development History of Cockpit Entertainment

1.3 Typical Models in Each Development Phase of Cockpit Entertainment Ecosystem

1.4 Both OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers Are Poised to Develop Cockpit Entertainment

1.5 Tier 1 Suppliers' Support for Development of Cockpit Entertainment

1.6 Cockpit Entertainment Industry Chain

1.7 Development of Cockpit Entertainment Hasten the Delivery of Bigger Markets (Example: In-car Games)



2 Cockpit Entertainment Layout of Mainstream OEMs

2.1 Li Auto: Gaming, Karaoke, Movie Watching

2.2 NIO: Karaoke, Movie Watching

2.3 Tesla: Gaming

2.4 Audi: Gaming, Movie Watching

2.5 BMW: Gaming, Movie Watching

2.5 BMW: Window Entertainment Based on i Vision Dee

2.6 Rising Auto: Gaming

2.7 Xpeng: Karaoke, Movie Watching, Photography

2.8 Afeela (Sony and Honda): Gaming



3 Cockpit Entertainment Providers

3.1 Projector Vendors

3.1.1 Projection Technology Brings New Possibilities to Cockpit Display

3.1.2 LNGIN

3.1.3 Appotronics

3.2 AR/VR Equipment Vendors

3.2.1 What Should Be Paid Attention to the Use of AR/VR Devices in Cars?

3.2.2 XREAL

3.2.3 RayNeo

3.2.4 Holoride

3.3 Gaming Engines

3.3.1 Why Need to Introduce Gaming Engines into Cockpits?

3.3.2 Comparison between Unreal Engine, Unity and Cocos

3.3.3 Unity

3.3.4 Epic Games

3.3.5 Cocos

3.4 Gaming Platform

3.4.1 Difficulties of Introducing AdCloud Games into Vehicles

3.4.2 MiguPlay

3.4.3 AirConsole

3.4.4 GeForce NOW

3.4.5 Antstream

3.5 Chip Vendors

3.5.1 Chip Vendors' Support for Cockpit Entertainment

3.5.2 Compared with Game Consoles, How Feasible Is the Computing Power of Cockpit Chips Supporting AAA Games?

3.5.3 Qualcomm

3.5.4 NVIDIA

3.5.5 AMD



4 Development Trends of Cockpit Entertainment

