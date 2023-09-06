Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Hospitals Leverage Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $200.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Analytics estimated at US$36.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$200.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Descriptive Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$78.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Predictive Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Healthcare Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- COVID-19 Broadens Scope & Throws Light on New Avenues for Healthcare Analytics
- Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era
- Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of COVID-19's Fluid Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics
- Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Going Forwards
- Pandemic Analytics Gains Traction
- Data Analytics to Play a Vital Role in Driving Adoption of Telehealth
- Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million): 2019 - 2023
- Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
- The Growing Role of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare
- Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)
- Broader Uptake of Text Analytics Tools
- COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting Healthcare Analytics
- Digital Analytics Emerges as One of the Top Investment Areas in Digital Health Funding
- US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021
- Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021
- Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
- Predictive Analytics Increasingly Gains Prevalence in Healthcare Industry
- Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics
- Analytics for Improving Security and Minimizing Fraud
- Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings
- Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Supply Chain Management
- Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
- Growing Prominence of Data Lakes for Healthcare Organizations
- COVID-19 Drives Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
- Enduring Use Cases for AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Industry
- Hospitals Leverage Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19
- Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records to Benefit Demand
- Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Analytics to Boost Gains
- Real time Alerting: An Emerging Area
- Big Data Holds Potential in Cancer Treatment
- Types of Analytics for Insurance
- Edge Computing and Analytics Aid in Better Patient Outcomes
