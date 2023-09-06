Software Testing and QA Services Market Share: Opportunities & Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast till 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The features and functionalities of modern software applications are growing increasingly sophisticated. This increased complexity increases the possibility of faults, glitches, and security vulnerabilities. As a result, rigorous testing to ensure the reliability and functionality of software products is becoming increasingly important.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Software Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Services are a set of processes, practises, and activities performed during the software development life cycle to ensure that a software product or application meets specified quality standards, functions correctly, and meets end-user needs and expectations. These services are critical for finding and correcting software defects or issues, increasing software reliability, and improving overall user experience.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Software Testing And QA Services Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

the has been analyzed . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028. Market intelligence for the global software testing and QA services market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global software testing and QA services market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.





Global Software Testing and QA Services Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, functional segment holds the major share of the market. It includes services aimed at ensuring that the software operates appropriately in accordance with its design and standards. It includes functional test case design, execution, and defect reporting.

On the basis of application, the IT and Telecom segment is expected to dominate the global software testing and QA services. IT and Telecom development companies require extensive QA services to ensure the quality of the software products they generate.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 32.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 57.4 billion Growth Rate 9.8% Key Market Drivers Rising Number of Cybersecurity Threats

Proliferation of Mobile Devices and the Internet of Things

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global software testing and QA services market include,

In July 2023, TestingXperts, the world's fifth-largest software testing and quality assurance organisation, expanded its entry into Canada, further strengthening its position in the North American market.

In September 2020, Microsoft released a new tool on its open-source repository GitHub to assist developers and security researchers in finding and removing severe flaws.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global software testing and QA services market growth include Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, Wipro, QualiTest, Aspire Systems, and Cigniti, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global software testing and QA services market based on type, application and region

Global Software Testing and QA Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Functional Non-Functional

Global Software Testing and QA Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application BFSI IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment Retail Healthcare Other

Global Software Testing and QA Services Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Software Testing and QA Services Market US Canada Latin America Software Testing and QA Services Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Software Testing and QA Services Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Software Testing and QA Services Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Software Testing and QA Services Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Software Testing and QA Services Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



