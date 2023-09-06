Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Audra Spicer as Provost

Aurora, Colo., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) has selected Dr. Audra Spicer to serve as Provost effective September 1, 2023.

In her role, Dr. Spicer leads CSU Global’s academic and university efforts toward mission achievement—including but not limited to program management, curriculum design and delivery, accreditation statuses, educational policies and processes, and faculty management. Her appointment signals the institution’s commitment to delivering high-quality educational programs that address workforce demands.

“We are thrilled that the staff, faculty, and administrative members of the search committee have selected Dr. Spicer to officially step into the role of Provost,” said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. “Our mission is to provide educational and training experiences that prepare students for an ever-changing job market, and to do so, we must operate with agility and efficiency. With a wealth of institutional knowledge and a passion for helping students attain their goals, Dr. Spicer is the right leader to strategically help steer our programs and institution into the future.”

Dr. Spicer has been serving as Interim Provost at CSU Global since June 2023. She has been with CSU Global for over a decade in multiple roles, including Program Director, Lead Faculty, secretary of the Curriculum Committee, Writing Center Coordinator, and Advisory Board member. As Provost, she will help lead the University into its dynamic future and focus on maintaining program quality while adhering to the institution’s focus on career pathways, as well as developing stackable credentialing opportunities for students to upskill and reskill, broadening their professional prospects.

With over 16 years of experience in higher education, Dr. Spicer is equipped with an abundance of expertise in serving students and has proven ability to adapt to changes in the field. Prior to joining CSU Global, she served as Director and Mentor of the Doctoral Writing and Research Center at Columbia Southern University, Writing Tutor at Northcentral University, Director of Adult Education at Indiana County Technology Center, and Professor of English at DeVry University. Dr. Spicer earned her PhD and MA in English Language and Literature from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln; her MA with a distinction in Professional, Technical, Business and Scientific Writing from Northern Arizona University; and her MBA from Columbia Southern University.

“I am honored to serve in this role and would like to thank the full CSU Global community for the opportunity,” said Dr. Spicer. “When I review the lists of program completers and look at our degree graduates every graduation day, I know that each person who has completed a CSU Global industry certification course or certificate program, or who has earned their CSU Global degree diploma, has bettered their professional prospects and their family’s future, and can build their wealth and wellness in every facet of their lives because of the work we do together. I am grateful to be a part of the CSU Global mission, and I look forward to continuing to lead educational programs that deliver true value to our students and alumni.”

Dr. Spicer’s appointment was made after a thorough search process that included members of the CSU Global Governance Council and CSU Global academic and administrative leadership.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

