Global Asset Performance Management Market Set to Flourish: Industry 4.0 Integration and Technology Adoption Fueling $4.7 Billion Growth by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market by Component (Solutions (Asset Strategy, Asset Reliability, and Predictive Asset Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asset performance management market is poised for growth, projected to expand from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 4.7 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The adoption of advanced technologies to extend the lifespan of assets and the integration of Industry 4.0 for a new approach to asset performance management are key drivers for the market's growth. However, challenges related to a lack of skilled workforce and poor management skills pose significant obstacles to market expansion.

Premium Insights:

Need for Simplifying Information Technology Operations Workflow to Drive Adoption

Asset Strategy Management Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

On-Premises Segment Accounts for Major Share of Market in 2023

Large Enterprises Segment Accounts for Dominant Market Share in 2023

Energy & Utilities Vertical to be Largest End-user During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Segmentation Analysis:

Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Type:

On-Premises (larger market share in 2023)

Cloud

Organization Size:

SMEs (higher CAGR during forecast period)

Large Enterprises

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's growing inclination toward adopting new asset performance management approaches aligned with Industry 4.0, as well as opportunities presented by advanced technologies, are expected to drive this growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Need to Meet Regulatory Compliance and Reporting Standards Across Asset-Centric Organizations

Growing Need to Manage Assets Efficiency and Sustainability and Optimize Total Cost of Ownership

Demand for Making Informed Business Decisions with Predictive Asset Maintenance

Increased Digital Workforce and Reliability Culture

Growing Need to Optimize Asset Performance Management Strategy with 360-Degree View of Asset Performance

Restraints:

Concerns Over Data Security and Confidentiality

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunities:

Requirement to Extend Life Span of Assets with Help of Advanced Technologies

Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of New Approach to Asset Performance Management with Industry 4.0

Rising Trend of Proactive Asset Performance Management with IIoT, Predictive, and Prescriptive Analytics

Adoption of Digital Twin Solutions for Asset Performance Management to Drive Better Return on Assets

Inclination of Organizations Toward Cloud-Based Deployments to Overcome On-Premises Limitations

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management Skills

Difficulties with Integration and Implementation of Asset Performance Management with Existing Applications

Case Study Analysis:

Case Study 1: Aveva Aids Tata Power Towards Efficient Operations

Case Study 2: Reducing Human Error while Improving Resource Effectiveness

Case Study 3: Enhancing Nova Scotia Power's Functioning and Asset Management, Monitoring Asset Health

Key Companies Mentioned:

ABB

ARMS Reliability

AVEVA

Bentley Systems

Detechtion Technologies

DNV

Emerson

Fluke

Fracttal

GE Digital

Hexagon

Honeywell

IBM

IPS Intelligent Process Solutions

MaintainX

MetoraPM

MicroAI (Formerly One Tech)

Nexus Global

Operational Sustainability

Oracle

Plasma

Prometheus Group

Qualer

Rockwell Automation

SAP

SAS

Siemens Energy

Synopsys

UpKeep

VROC

Yokogawa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

