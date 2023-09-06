Global Thawing System Market Size to Reach USD 248.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Thawing System Market size is expected to reach USD 248.5 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% in 2032, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The thawing system is used to treat chronic diseases as well as several blood-related problems which is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Medical thawing is an important stage in blood transfusion since blood and plasma-based products held in extreme cold must be melted before being utilized. Microprocessors are utilized in thawing machines to manage temperature of the water bath, which is utilized for cryopreserved ovum, sperm, and embryo samples. As a result, rising demand for fresh frozen plasma and blood products is likely to create high demand for sophisticated thawing systems across the globe hence driving the market revenue growth.

Increased adoption of automation in the healthcare industry and demand for high-throughput sample processing in large healthcare facilities is another factor driving creating a high demand for automated thawing systems. With automated thawing systems, sample thawing accuracy, uniformity, and speed are all improved, while the risk of contamination is reduced. Furthermore, automated thawing systems offer higher throughput than human thawing systems. In addition, automated devices can thaw a wide range of sample sizes and kinds, including blood, plasma, tissues, and cells which in turn is driving the market revenue growth.

However, there is a major problem with the thawing system that does not exist in the freezing procedure. The majority of bacteria that cause spoilage or food poisoning are found in many foods. The standard thawing method easily leads to food tissue damage during the thawing process, making food taste unpleasant, and causing a lot of drip loss and nutrient disappearance because the temperature fluctuation is too high which as a result is restraining the market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 89.2 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 10.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 248.5 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, sample type, end-use, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Helmer Scientific Inc., Boekel Scientific, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Barkey, Cardinal Health, Sartorius AG, GE HealthCare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CytoTherm, General Electric. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global thawing system market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Boekel Scientific.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG.

Barkey.

Cardinal Health.

Sartorius AG.

GE HealthCare.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CytoTherm.

General Electric.

Strategic Development

On 28 September 2020, Boekel Scientific introduced FS100, which is a new high-capacity floor-standing platelet incubator and agitator for storing platelets in hospitals and blood facilities. This gadget can hold up to 100 units of platelets and utilizes advanced thermoelectric heating and cooling to keep them at the right temperature.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The manual segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Frozen meat and vegetables are manually thawed. Manual thawing system enables a slower, more regulated thawing system operation, which aids in preservation of food quality and drives revenue growth of this segment. Manual thawing system freezers rely on passive cold air circulation and so cannot fast recover from routine door openings. Manual thaw freezers require more cleaning, but they are less expensive to purchase and consume less electricity, driving revenue growth of this segment. A manual thawing freezer also maintains a more stable freezing temperature, which contributes to the revenue growth of this segment.

The blood segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. The demand for safe blood transfusions, which need thawed blood products is driving revenue growth of this segment. Medical thawing systems are essential for keeping blood products safe and effective by thawing them to the proper temperature. In addition, it is expected that an increase in surgical procedures will create high demand for thawed blood products, driving revenue growth of the blood transfusion segment.

The North American market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Growing usage of thawed cells in diabetes and cancer research is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. The prevalence of chronic diseases and availability of high-tech medical devices are other factors that are also contributing to the market revenue growth in this region. For instance, the demand for stem cell therapy has been rising in the U.S. In addition, the region's demand for medical thawing system systems is expected to increase as a result of rising public and private investment in the healthcare sector hence contributing to the market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global thawing system market on the basis of type, sample type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Manual Automated

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Blood Plasma Stem Cells Whole Blood & RBCs Platelets Embryo Ovum Semen Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Cord Blood & Stem Cell Banks Research & Academic Institutes Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Tissue Banks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



