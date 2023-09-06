Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size to Reach USD 11.94 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical stapling devices market size was USD 4.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising number of different surgical procedures are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, growing adoption of staples over sutures in endoscopic surgeries and rising product launches by key market players are contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Growing adoption of staples over sutures is a major factor driving surgical stapling devices market revenue growth. Sutures were once widely used in wound closure techniques. However, because of the multiple advantages, the development of staples has steadily surpassed that of the suture sector. Wound complications are a major source of morbidity following orthopedic procedures, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and they can lengthen the hospital stay or result in re-admission. Metal staples or nylon sutures are the most often used methods of skin closure following orthopedic surgery. Both methods work to hold the skin's sides together while healing occurs. Metal staples are regarded to be superior to sutures since they are faster and easier to utilize.

Technological advancements in surgical procedures are another factor contributing to revenue growth of the market. Surgical staplers have transformed the world of surgery by allowing for efficient and dependable closure of surgical wounds. The need for surgical staplers is increasing as medical procedures become more complicated and minimally invasive techniques become more popular. Over the previous century, the medical scene has altered considerably, from modernized equipment in emergency departments to introduction of Robotic-Assisted Surgeries (RAS). Furthermore, artificial intelligence-powered computer vision and data analytics have changed health robots, spreading capacities into many other sectors of healthcare. Stapling is an important step in many surgical operations that include transaction of intestines, bronchus, and arteries, regardless of surgical method. Staple line integrity is crucial for creating a functioning ligation or a neat transaction, and it has been the primary objective of surgical stapler makers' ongoing innovation.

However, high initial investments for this device and alternative treatment options for this device are restraining the market revenue growth. Furthermore, strict government regulations are also restraining revenue growth of the surgical stapling devices market. For instance, on 7 October 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a few actions concerning surgical stapler and staple regulations and safety.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.88 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 11.94 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, B. Braun SE, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, Surtex Instruments Limited., Scanlan International SRN, KLS Martin Group., TOPCON CORPORATION, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global surgical stapling devices market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective surgical stapling devices. Some major players included in the global surgical stapling devices market report are:

Olympus Corporation Leica Microsystems B. Braun SE Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation Surtex Instruments Limited. Scanlan International SRN KLS Martin Group. TOPCON CORPORATION Integra LifeSciences Johnson & Johnson Private Limited



Strategic Development

On 22 August 2022, Teleflex Incorporated, a prominent global producer of medical technology, announced the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc., which has commercialized a unique powered stapling method for bariatric surgery. Teleflex bought Standard Bariatrics under the terms of the agreement for an upfront cash payment of USD 170 million at close, with additional payments of up to USD 130 million payable upon the completion of specified commercial objectives.

On 24 March 2021, Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company, announced the global release of the ECHELON+ Stapler with GST Reloads, an innovative battery-operated surgical stapler intended to improve staple line safety and minimize issues through improved tissue compression and greater staple formation, even in difficult situations. The ECHELON+ Stapler is the newest addition to the market-leading ECHELON Powered Stapler range from the firm.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The powered surgical stapling device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. It allows the surgeon to relax during wound closure. For instance, motorized surgical stapling equipment aids patients in trauma injuries where quick wound closure is essential to reduce blood loss. The powered surgical stapler exceeded in terms of recovery time and pain reduction in clinical trials.

The disposable segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. This type of stapler is also appropriate for thoracic surgery, general surgery, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, and other procedures such as lobectomy and gastrointestinal anastomosis. Most laparoscopic head staple cartridges can reverse direction to be more flexible in the limited operating environment, they also have disposable safeguards that prevent the used staple cartridge from being discharged again to ensure safe operation.

The surgical stapling devices market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the presence of leading medical device-producing companies and their investments, product launching, partnerships, and acquisitions among other industries, which is driving revenue growth of the surgical stapling devices market in this region. For instance, on 5 October 2022, Teleflex Incorporated, a major global producer of healthcare technologies in the USA, revealed its previously announced purchase of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (USA), the developer of a unique powered stapling method for bariatric surgery. The acquisition of Standard Bariatrics adds an innovative and distinct product to the huge and rising sleeve gastrectomy market, which is expected to be around 120,000 surgeries per year in the United States.

Emergen Research has segmented the global surgical stapling devices market on the basis of product type, type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Powered surgical stapling device Manual surgical stapling device



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Re-usable Disposable



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Abdominal and pelvic surgery Cardiac and thoracic surgery Orthopedic surgery Gynecology surgery Urology surgery General surgery



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and clinics Ambulatory surgical center Specialty clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



