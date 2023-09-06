Increase Access to Life Saving Cancer Treatment with Accarent Health’s Oncology and Gene Therapy Bundles

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Cancer Society, a little over 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2023. While a little over 600,000 deaths from cancer are expected in the US in 2023, an estimated 3.8 million deaths have been averted since 1991. Though cancer is still the second most common cause of death in the US, improvements in survival reflect earlier diagnosis for some cancers, and advances in treatment, like gene therapies - drugs that modify a patient's genes to treat or cure a disease. CAR T-Cell therapy is a specific kind of gene therapy being used to treat cancer. Currently, six CAR T-cell therapies have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of blood cancers.

Some believe that the high cost of these therapies may mean many patients lack access, and could lead to increased inequities in health care. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review estimates the average cost for gene therapy is between $1 million and $2 million per dose, with the average cost per dose for CAR T-cell therapies coming in at $375,000 - $500,00.

Through our partnership with top providers nationwide, Accarent Health grants access to a continuum of care ranging from early detection tests, through comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan confirmation, surgical intervention and CAR T-cell therapies for both adult and pediatric patients. By providing smaller employer groups contracted rates at top ranked hospitals they may otherwise not have had access to, offering transparent bundled pricing making it easier for individuals and payers to understand and compare the costs of different treatments, and encouraging the waiving of co-pays and deductibles and providing travel benefits to remove financial barriers to accessing care, Accarent Health seeks to close the gap in health disparities.

Accarent Health, a unified technology and care management platform granting access to pre-negotiated, fixed bundled prices for complex medical procedures and treatments, offers a variety of cancer treatment bundles eliminating unpredictable costs and providing increased access to quality care. Registered nurses with case manager certification and concierges make up the Accarent Care Team, who help the patient navigate the process, answer any questions, coordinate care with providers, and assist with lodging and transportation.

