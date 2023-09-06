Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Size to Reach USD 20.00 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmic surgical instruments market size is expected to reach USD 20.00 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of eye diseases is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. The eyes are most essential sensory organs, and eye disease is the most prevalent medical condition. Ophthalmic technologies have improved the success rate of eye procedures. Eye specialists can quickly discover anomalies in individuals' eyes using specialized technologies, and surgeons can execute extensive procedures to repair the problem, if necessary, which in turn is driving the market revenue growth.

Improvements in eye care infrastructure are another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Ophthalmic surgical devices are important for the greatest comfort and convenience of patients. The proper application of this equipment improves overall success and efficiency of the eye inspection process. An eye specialist can accurately assess each patient's condition and propose appropriate treatment for cure. According to World Health Organization, at least 2.2 billion people have near or distant vision impairment.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2251

Technological advancements in ophthalmology is another factor driving the market revenue growth. For instance, corneal topography equipment maps the surface and shape of cornea using non-invasive diagnostic imaging. Ophthalmologists can identify disorders such as keratoconus and adapt contact lenses to an individual's specific characteristics by analyzing the curvature, thickness, and other elements of the corneal surface which in turn help doctors to accurately diagnose certain eye diseases and treat unusual forms of optical disorders hence contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, availability of alternative treatment processes is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. Moreover, lack of knowledge about the disease and lack of healthcare insurance by the government across the globe for the treatment of cataracts is also restraining the market revenue growth.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2251

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 11.18 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 20.00 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Accutome Inc., Corza Ophthalmology, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Appasamy Associates Private Limited, Millennium Surgical Corp, Katalyst Surgical, ASICO, LLC, INKA Surgical, Surgical Holdings, Hoya Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Accutome Inc.

Corza Ophthalmology.

HAAG-STREIT GROUP.

Appasamy Associates Private Limited.

Millennium Surgical Corp.

Katalyst Surgical.

ASICO, LLC.

INKA Surgical.

Surgical Holdings.

Hoya Corporation.

Strategic Development

On 13 January 2022, DORC International and WEFIS GmbH announced a strategic alliance based on a DORC equity investment. The collaboration focused on research and development to offer innovation in the performance, efficiency, and usability of cataract surgery devices. This strategic relationship and investment ensure strong collaboration between DORC and WEFIS research and development teams.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2251

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cataract surgery devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the rise in various eye-related disorders. A cataract surgery device is used in the surgical treatment of cataracts. A cataract is an eye-related problem associated with blurred or cloudy vision, which if not treated properly on time can result in permanent vision loss. Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices (OVDs) are injected into the anterior chamber to support, stabilize, and protect the eyeball, as well as to distend the lens capsule during Intraocular Lenses (IOL) implantation. Cataract surgery devices and equipment are used for a variety of surgical procedures, including extracapsular cataract extraction, phacoemulsification, femtosecond laser, and others hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Ophthalmic surgical instruments are specially designed tools used in hospitals by ophthalmologists and eye surgeons to execute various eye surgeries. Ophthalmic procedures require a high level of precision and accuracy owing to the delicate nature of eye structures. Ophthalmic instruments are made to give the surgeon delicate control and manipulation during treatments, allowing for precise incisions, suturing, and tissue manipulation hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Increase in prevalence of glaucoma as well as an increase in the worldwide elderly population, which is more susceptible to eye disease is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. Another aspect driving market revenue growth is global improvements in eye care infrastructure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 12 million people aged 40 and up in the United States suffer vision impairment. Furthermore, the rising frequency of various ocular ailments in a growing population as a result of increased use of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and laptops, which causes blurred vision due to cataracts, is contributing to the problem.

Some major companies in the global market report include Accutome Inc., Corza Ophthalmology, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Appasamy Associates Private Limited, Millennium Surgical Corp, Katalyst Surgical, ASICO, LLC, INKA Surgical, Surgical Holdings, Hoya Corporation.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ophthalmic-surgical-instruments-marke

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ophthalmic surgical instruments market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cataract Surgery Devices Intraocular Lenses (IOLs) Standard IOL Premium IOL Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVDs) Cohesive OVDs Dispersive OVDs Combinational OVDs Phacoemulsification Devices Cataract Surgery Lasers IOL Injectors Cataract Surgery Instruments and Kits Glaucoma Surgery Devices Glaucoma Drainage Devices (GDDS) Glaucoma Stents and Implants Glaucoma Laser Systems Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Glaucoma Surgery Instruments & Kits Refractive Surgery Devices Femtosecond Lasers Excimer Lasers Refractive Surgery Instruments & Kits Others Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Vitreoretinal Packs Vitrectomy Machines Photocoagulation Lasers Illumination Devices Vitrectomy Probes Vitreoretinal Surgery Instruments & Kits Ophthalmic Microscopes Accessories Tips & Handles Forceps Spatulas Scissors Macular Lenses Cannulas Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospitals Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Enzymes Market Size, Share, Trends, By Source (Animals, Microorganisms, Plants), By Product (Proteases, Carbohydrase, Polymerases & Nucleases, Lipases), By Application (Specialty Enzymes, Industrial Enzymes), Forecasts to 2027

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Data Management Software, Services), By Devices (Reusable IVD Devices, Disposable IVD Devices), By Application, By Technique, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis, By Product (Devices, Drugs), By Application (EP Ablation, Diagnostic, Surgical), By End-Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers, Hospitals), Forecasts to 2027

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analysis, By Product (Prescriptions & OTC), By Drug Class (Biologics, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs, Other), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Topical), Forecasts to 2027

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Analysis, By Treatment Type (Fluid Replacement, Electrolyte Replacement, Insulin Therapy, Intermediate-Acting Insulin, Long-Acting Insulin), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Center, Specialty Clinics) Forecasts To 2027

Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market Analysis, By Product (Steroids, Nasal Irrigation, Surgical Based, Antibiotics, Macrolide Therapy, Antifungal Therapy), By Disease (Anatomical Differences, Nasal Tumors, Mucosal Edema, Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Immune Deficiency, Other) By Distribution Channel, Forecasts To 2027

Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market By Technology (Liquid Biopsy, Optical Biopsy, Pigmented Lesion Assays), By Therapeutic Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer), and By End-Use Verticals (Hospitals & Clinics, ASC), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights