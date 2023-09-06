Global Docks Market Size to Reach USD 2.38 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global docks market size is expected to reach USD 2.38 Billion in 2032 a steady revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing movement of marine vessels resulting in rising usage of floating docks is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Floating docks are an ideal choice for areas where water levels fluctuate a lot since these can adjust to changing water conditions and allow safe and constant access to the boat. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), layout of floating docks makes these docks less vulnerable to damage during extreme weather such as hurricanes. In addition, these are easy to install and less expensive since floating docks do not require pilings or substructures for support, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, rising waterfront residential and commercial development is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Need for docking options that allow simple access to water-based activities is increasing as more properties are built around coastlines, lakes, and rivers. Floating docks are weather and water-resistant, which are an excellent solution for places where water levels fluctuate drastically. However, floating docks may be damaged if water levels fall too low, exposing them to the ground, which could restrain market revenue growth. The stability of floating docks may be impaired under rough weather situations, making it difficult for users to access or use them securely.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.69 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2.38 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material, type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bellingham Marine Industries, Marinetek, AccuDock, Maricorp U.S, PMS DOCKMARINE, Martini Alfredo S.p.A., TRANSPAC MARINAS, INC., Ingemar, Meeco Sulliva, and Jet Dock Systems, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape



The global docks market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Strategic Development

On 29 December 2022, Jet Dock Systems, a global leader in the design and construction of modular docking systems, equipped the Tri CLE Rock Roll Run multi-sport event with a launch and recovery system. This bespoke floating dock, built with Jet Dock's proprietary technology, provided athletes with easy access to Lake Erie for the swim leg of the Olympic triathlon and other events.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The plastic & composites segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global docks market in 2022. This is because dock is made of high-quality polyethylene, which is a durable, adaptable, and lightweight polymer. Polyethylene docks do not bend, rust, or dent and can withstand extreme weather conditions if properly anchored. In addition, if a section breaks, it is simple to repair without having to disassemble the entire dock system. Furthermore, plastic decking and docks are durable and transportable, giving them great value, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The fixed docks segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global docks market during the forecast period. This is because fixed docks are perfect for usage in high-traffic areas because these are unaffected by maritime activities and movement. To keep the boat in place, these are fixed or anchored underwater with piling. In addition, these are built to endure the forces of water currents, waves, and weather, making them dependable and safe. Fixed docks are often made of strong materials such as steel, concrete, or treated lumber. These materials were chosen for their capacity to withstand the corrosive effects of water and the elements, resulting in long-term durability and low maintenance requirements.

The residential segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global docks market during the forecast period. This is because residential floating docks offer a tranquil atmosphere and are a perfect place to relax and enjoy the water. Residential floating docks provide various advantages to waterfront property owners. In addition, these are designed to rise and fall with the tides, making them a good alternative for locations with frequent tide fluctuations. Furthermore, these may be customized with various materials, finishes, and accessories to match personal preferences and mix in with the surroundings, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global docks market on the basis of material, type, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Wood Metal Plastic & Composites Concrete

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Fixed Docks Floating Docks

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Residential Commercial Industrial Institutional

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



