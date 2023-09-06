Vitiligo Treatment Global Market to Reach $822.75 by 2028: Players Include Incyte, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitiligo Treatment Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitiligo treatment market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a value of US$822.75 million by 2028.

Vitiligo, a common skin condition affecting approximately 70 million individuals worldwide, stems from immune-triggered melanocyte deterioration. The dominant subtype, non-segmental vitiligo, often brings about chronic effects and considerable psychosocial implications.

Timely identification, disease assessment, and evidence-based treatment adoption are vital pillars in vitiligo management. An encouraging development came in July 2022, with the FDA's approval of the 1.5% ruxolitinib cream, the first topical solution for non-segmental vitiligo in individuals aged 12 and above, marking a significant milestone for vitiligo treatment.

Projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR):

The global vitiligo treatment market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.96% from 2022 to 2028. The rise in vitiligo prevalence worldwide is a catalyst for market expansion as more individuals receive diagnoses. Advances in treatment options, including topical medications, phototherapy, and surgical interventions, empower patients with a variety of choices and improved outcomes. Enhanced awareness of vitiligo within medical circles and the public sphere accelerates early identification and intervention, driving the need for therapeutic approaches and management strategies.

Ongoing Research and Advocacy Drive Progress:

Continued research into vitiligo's origins and novel treatments contributes to market advancement. Advocacy groups provide resources and enhance accessibility, while technological innovations, such as lasers and drug delivery methods, elevate treatment efficacy. The aesthetic impact of vitiligo drives demand for cosmetics like makeup and pigments, further influencing the market. In 2022, the Vitiligo Treatment Market reached US$615.2 million.

Topical Treatments Lead the Way:

Topical treatments take center stage in the global vitiligo treatment market. These treatments, which include corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and vitamin D analogs, offer convenience, non-invasiveness, and localized efficacy. Patient compliance and ease of use contribute to their popularity, making them ideal for limited disease spread and milder interventions. Continuous research and innovation ensure that topical treatments remain at the forefront of addressing vitiligo's varying severity levels.

Ambulatory Clinics Transform Patient-centric Care:

Ambulatory clinics are rapidly becoming dominant in the vitiligo sector, offering outpatient convenience, specialized treatments, and expert consultations. This growth aligns with the demand for non-invasive, personalized medical services. The trend underscores the role of ambulatory clinics in providing accessible, patient-centric care and fostering patient routines. Evolving with technology and innovative approaches, ambulatory clinics are set to continue their upward trajectory.

United States: Leading the Way:

The United States is expected to retain its significant market leadership across vitiligo treatment sectors. Factors such as economic strength, technological advancements, and a robust healthcare system contribute to its dominant position. The country's investments in diverse industries and its role as a research and development hub solidify its market supremacy. With a substantial consumer base and evolving industry trends, the United States is anticipated to remain a primary player in the vitiligo treatment market.

Key Players in the Vitiligo Treatment Market:

Key players shaping the vitiligo treatment market include Incyte Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Astellaspharmainc, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

