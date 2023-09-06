[Latest Report] Potassium Sulphate Market worth US$ 6.9 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3 %-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction:

Potassium Sulphate is widely used as a fertilizer as it has become an important nutrient for plants. The roses are mostly benefited from potassium while lettuce, spinach and Swiss chard plant also likes potassium.

Growing use of potassium sulphate in various end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial, cosmetics, agriculture and others has given a positive impact on market growth. Further, the growing use of potassium sulphate to produce nutrient-rich feed and high-quality production of crop is expected to fuel the demand for market growth.

How big is the Potassium Sulphate Market Industry?

The Potassium Sulphate market represents a vital segment within the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals industry. Potassium sulphate, also known as sulfate of potash (SOP), is a premium source of potassium and sulfur, essential nutrients for plant growth and development. Widely used in agriculture to improve crop yield and quality, the market's significance is under-scored by its role in enhancing soil fertility and addressing nutrient deficiencies. As modern agriculture continues to evolve, the demand for efficient and balanced fertilization drives the growth of the Potassium Sulphate market.

In October 2021, Van Iperen International announced an agreement with Cinis Fertilizer to produce high-quality, sustainable and circular potassium sulfate fertilizer which is based on salts recovered from Swedish paper industry. This partnership will allow Van Iperen to develop new technologies in agricultural sector and industrial processes.

Analyst View:

Wide variety of applications in medical, industrial, agriculture, pharmaceutical and other sector is likely to propel market growth. The potassium sulphate act as an excellent source of potassium for crops and plants and thus help in increasing crop productivity which in turn, facilitate the demand for Potassium Sulphate market growth over the forecast period.

Attributes Details Potassium Sulphate Market Value (2020) US$ 4.7Bn Potassium Sulphate Market Projected Value (2029) US$ 6.9Bn Potassium Sulphate Market CAGR (2020 – 2029) 4.3 %

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Potassium Sulphate Market:

The prominent player operating in the global Potassium Sulphate market includes,

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

K S KALI GmbH

SESODA Corporation

Tessenderlo Group

SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA)

United Co. RUSAL Plc

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited.

Yara International ASA.

Migao Corporation

Kemira Kemi AB.

Drivers and Restraints in the Potassium Sulphate Market:

Drivers:

Agricultural Demand: The primary driver of the Potassium Sulphate market is the global demand for effective and balanced fertilizers to enhance agricultural productivity. Potassium is an essential nutrient for plant growth and development, and potassium sulphate provides a valuable source of both potassium and sulfur.

The primary driver of the Potassium Sulphate market is the global demand for effective and balanced fertilizers to enhance agricultural productivity. Potassium is an essential nutrient for plant growth and development, and potassium sulphate provides a valuable source of both potassium and sulfur. Crop Nutrition and Quality: Potassium sulphate improves soil fertility and supports optimal nutrient uptake by plants. It enhances crop quality, including taste, color, and shelf life, making it particularly attractive for high-value crops and horticultural products.

Potassium sulphate improves soil fertility and supports optimal nutrient uptake by plants. It enhances crop quality, including taste, color, and shelf life, making it particularly attractive for high-value crops and horticultural products. Soil Health and Sustainability: As agricultural practices shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly approaches, the use of balanced fertilizers like potassium sulphate gains prominence. Its role in improving soil health and minimizing nutrient imbalances aligns with sustainable farming practices.

As agricultural practices shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly approaches, the use of balanced fertilizers like potassium sulphate gains prominence. Its role in improving soil health and minimizing nutrient imbalances aligns with sustainable farming practices. Specialty Crop Markets: High-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops often have specific nutrient requirements. Potassium sulphate's ability to meet these specific needs contributes to its demand in these markets.

High-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops often have specific nutrient requirements. Potassium sulphate's ability to meet these specific needs contributes to its demand in these markets. Global Population Growth: The rising global population drives the need for increased food production. Potassium sulphate aids in achieving higher crop yields, making it a valuable resource in meeting the growing demand for food.

Restraints:

Cost Considerations: Potassium sulphate production can be costlier compared to other potassium fertilizers. This cost difference can impact its adoption, especially in regions with price-sensitive agricultural markets.

Potassium sulphate production can be costlier compared to other potassium fertilizers. This cost difference can impact its adoption, especially in regions with price-sensitive agricultural markets. Availability of Raw Materials: The availability of raw materials, particularly the sources of potassium and sulfur, can influence the supply and pricing of potassium sulphate. Variations in these inputs can affect market dynamics.

The availability of raw materials, particularly the sources of potassium and sulfur, can influence the supply and pricing of potassium sulphate. Variations in these inputs can affect market dynamics. Competing Fertilizer Products: The Potassium Sulphate market faces competition from other potassium fertilizers, such as potassium chloride. These alternatives may be more economical for certain crops or in regions where sulfur is not a limiting factor.

The Potassium Sulphate market faces competition from other potassium fertilizers, such as potassium chloride. These alternatives may be more economical for certain crops or in regions where sulfur is not a limiting factor. Limited Agronomic Knowledge: In some regions, there might be limited awareness and knowledge about the benefits of potassium sulphate, leading to its underutilization despite its advantages in certain cropping systems.

In some regions, there might be limited awareness and knowledge about the benefits of potassium sulphate, leading to its underutilization despite its advantages in certain cropping systems. Regulatory and Environmental Factors: Regulations related to fertilizer usage, nutrient runoff, and environmental impact can influence the demand and application practices for potassium sulphate and other fertilizers.

Regulations related to fertilizer usage, nutrient runoff, and environmental impact can influence the demand and application practices for potassium sulphate and other fertilizers. Market Fragmentation: The Potassium Sulphate market can be fragmented, with multiple suppliers and varying product qualities. Ensuring consistent quality and accessibility can be a challenge.

Questions by Potassium Sulphate Market:

