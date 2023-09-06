Thermal Camera Rental Market Size Worth US$ 1,661.8 Million by 2033| Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thermal camera rental market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,661.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is driving the demand for thermal camera rentals as they are increasingly used for monitoring body temperature, disease detection, and inflammation identification. The military and defense sector, particularly in China, India, and the US, is also contributing to market growth, utilizing thermal cameras for surveillance, target acquisition, and situational awareness.



Thermal cameras, also known as infrared or thermographic cameras, are versatile devices used to capture heat signatures and detect temperature variations in various industries. Thermal cameras find applications in security, surveillance, predictive maintenance, and temperature-sensitive processes. The rental market for thermal cameras is experiencing growth opportunities due to the flexibility it offers in terms of usage duration and equipment selection, eliminating the need for long-term commitments.

Moreover, the oil and gas industry relies on thermal cameras for safety measures, detecting leaks, identifying hotspots, and improving energy efficiency. By pinpointing areas of energy wastage, companies can optimize energy usage and reduce operational costs.

To drive growth in the thermal camera rental market, market players are also expanding their rental offerings, improving rental processes, and providing value-added services such as equipment training and technical support. These efforts aim to meet the increasing demand and ensure long-term market growth.

Segmentation of Thermal Camera Rental Industry Research Report

By Type: Handheld Mounted Scope and Goggles

By Product: Cooled Detector Uncooled Detector

By Application: Monitoring and Inspection Security and Surveillance Detection and Measurement Search and Rescue Operation

By End Use: Military and Defense Industrial Commercial Healthcare Automotive Oil & Gas Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for thermal camera rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Chinese thermal camera rental market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 236.7 million during the forecast period

during the forecast period German thermal camera rental market registered a growth rate of 6.1% between 2018-2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

between 2018-2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period By type, a handheld is expected to account for a market share of 49.1% in 2023

in 2023 By end use, the military & defense industry is estimated to account for a market share of 33.2% in 2023



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1,661.8 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

“Growing Demand for Thermal Camera Rentals in the Healthcare Industry is Likely to Drive the Thermal Cameras Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the thermal camera rental market are:-

Agilent Technologies,

ATEC (Advanced Test Equipment Corporation),

FLIR Systems,

Infrared Cameras Inc.,

Protec Equipment Resources,

Sunbelt Rentals,

United Rentals.

Market players focus on providing exceptional customer support and services to differentiate themselves from competitors. They offer 24/7 technical assistance, training programs, or on-site support to ensure that customers effectively utilize the rented thermal cameras. By delivering superior customer experiences, rental companies build long-term relationships and gain customer loyalty driving market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the thermal camera rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (handheld, mounted, and scope and goggles), product (cooled detector and uncooled detector), application (monitoring and inspection, security and surveillance, detection, and measurement, search and rescue operation), end use (military and defense, industrial, commercial, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

