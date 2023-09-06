Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market to Reach $17.52 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis Drugs Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global osteoporosis drugs market is projected to value US$ 17.52 Billion by the year 2030, according to the report.

Osteoporosis persists undetected and untreated in at-risk groups despite the availability of several prescription drugs, acknowledged risk assessment techniques, and diagnostic criteria. The field of clinical research on osteoporosis has a wonderful chance to help patients with improved and more affordable medicines. One in three women and one in five men throughout the world are at risk of osteoporotic fractures.

This ailment affects more than 200 million individuals globally. In the United States and Europe, osteoporosis affects about 30% of postmenopausal women. Unexpectedly, the rates of treatment start remain unexpectedly low, ranging from 5% to 30%, despite the availability of several authorized drugs for osteoporosis and even after the incidence of verified osteoporotic fractures.



A decline in bone mass and density is a symptom of osteoporosis. The bones get weaker as a result and break more easily. The aging population, rising awareness, improved treatment options, and cost-effectiveness drive the need for osteoporosis drugs in response to the increased risk of osteoporosis.

The availability of effective drugs makes treatment more accessible, and their cost-effectiveness compared to fracture expenses highlights their importance in managing the condition. Asian and white women are the most susceptible. Surprisingly, because there is no specific alternative to treating osteoporosis (such as surgery), the Osteoporosis Drugs industry is a necessary component of osteoporosis treatment everywhere.



Osteoporosis drugs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during 2022-2030



The availability of various effective osteoporosis drugs has improved accessibility to treatment, moving beyond the limitations of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which is no longer recommended due to associated cancer risks. The development of new drugs like bisphosphonates and teriparatide has enhanced treatment effectiveness and safety. Osteoporosis drugs are also cost-effective compared to the expenses associated with fractures, which can be financially burdensome.



There is a growing focus on innovative drug delivery systems, aiming to enhance efficacy, safety, and patient convenience. Extensive research and development efforts are underway in the osteoporosis drug market, exploring new medications, delivery systems, and diagnostic and treatment approaches. However, cost, side effects, adherence, effectiveness variation, and lack of awareness pose barriers to Osteoporosis Drugs Market; ongoing research offers hope for improved drugs. As a result, the global osteoporosis drug market will reach US$ 12.82 Billion in 2022.



Global market for generic osteoporosis drugs is expected to expand due to patent expiration, rising awareness, and supportive government policies

By Type, the global osteoporosis drug market is divided into Branded and Generic. With the expiration of patents on branded drugs, the availability of generic versions is on the rise, resulting in substantial price reductions. Increased awareness of cost-effective generic drugs among patients and healthcare professionals drives their growing popularity in Osteoporosis Drugs Market due to lower prices and the absence of research and patent costs. Government policies that encourage the use of generics, such as requirements in public hospitals and clinics, further drive down prices and increase demand.



Branded drugs, protected by patents, enjoy advantages over generic drugs due to marketing, brand loyalty, and government regulations. Branded drugs are heavily promoted, increasing awareness and influencing prescriptions. Patients may prefer familiar branded drugs, even if generics are available. Some countries have regulations limiting generic drug availability. Despite higher prices, branded drugs may offer unique benefits. Consultation with a doctor is essential when deciding between branded and generic drugs.



Rank Ligand Inhibitors (RANKL) are projected to have a significant market share in the global osteoporosis market



Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others are the drug classes present in the global osteoporosis drug market. RANKL inhibitors, like denosumab (Prolia), effectively reduce fracture risk in osteoporosis. Though generally safe, RANKL inhibitors may have mild side effects such as fatigue, headaches, and back pain, as well as rare but serious side effects like osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ). Patent protection and marketing efforts give RANKL inhibitors an advantage over other osteoporosis drugs, and brand loyalty may influence patient preference.



Bisphosphonates, such as alendronate (Fosamax), are effective in reducing the risk of fractures in people with osteoporosis. A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that bisphosphonates decreased the risk of hip fractures by 50% in women with osteoporosis. The patent protection and marketing efforts of bisphosphonate manufacturers contribute to their higher market shares compared to other osteoporosis drugs, despite the availability of generic equivalents.



Oral administration is the preferred and most convenient route for most people due to its ease and avoidance of injections or infusions



Oral, Injectable, and Others are the routes of administration present in the global osteoporosis market. Oral drugs are cost-effective and safe, but they may cause mild side effects, including rare serious effects like osteonecrosis of the jaw. In terms of effectiveness, oral medications have proven to be successful in treating osteoporosis, as demonstrated by alendronate's (Fosamax) ability to reduce the risk of hip fractures by 50%. Patients commonly prefer oral drugs due to their convenience and the avoidance of injections or infusions, as indicated by studies focusing on patient preferences.



Injectable drugs like denosumab (Prolia) are effective and provide immediate effects for treating osteoporosis. Though generally safe, they can cause mild side effects and rare serious effects like osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ). Patent protection ensures exclusivity and higher prices. Injectable drug manufacturers invest in marketing, influencing prescriptions. Brand loyalty drives Osteoporosis Drugs Market, despite other options.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

14. Key Players Analysis

