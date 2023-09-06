Global Energy Harvesting Equipment Market to Surge to $1.33 Billion by 2032, Driven by Tech Innovation and Sustainability

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting Equipment Market By Technology, By Vibration Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Energy Harvesting Equipment market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,331.74 million by 2032.

The market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Energy harvesting technology offers a promising approach to address the challenges posed by traditional power generation methods by capturing and converting ambient energy from various sources into usable electricity.

Key Drivers of Energy Harvesting Equipment Growth:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are aimed at improving the efficiency of energy harvesting technologies. As power output from ambient energy sources increases, energy harvesting becomes more viable for power-hungry applications such as industrial automation and electric vehicles.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: The need for clean energy solutions and the growing focus on environmental sustainability are driving the adoption of energy harvesting technologies. Energy harvesting offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional power sources.

Energy Harvesting Equipment Market Insights:

Vibration Segment: The vibration segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising focus on environmental sustainability and the demand for clean energy solutions. Vibrational energy harvesting technologies are being widely adopted across industries.

Piezoelectric Vibration Segment: In 2022, the piezoelectric vibration segment dominated the market. This is attributed to the versatility of piezoelectric vibration energy harvesting equipment and its adoption in numerous industries.

APAC Growth: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to experience substantial growth due to increased investment in research and development, renewable energy adoption initiatives, and a focus on sustainable practices.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the energy harvesting equipment market include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, and Hitachi Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Opportunities:

Technological advancements

Sustainability and environmental concerns

Restraints and Challenges:

Limited energy density

Segmentation and Companies Mentioned:

The market report is segmented based on technology, vibration technology, component, application, and region. Notable companies mentioned in the report include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, and Hitachi Ltd.

Technology Outlook:

Lights

Vibration

Radio Frequency

Thermal

Vibration Technology Outlook:

Piezoelectric

Electromagnetic

Electrostatic

Electrodynamic

Component Outlook:

Sensor

Transducer

Power Management IC (PMIC)

Secondary/Backup Battery

Others

Application Outlook:

Consumer Technology

Home & Building Automation

Industrial

Transportation

Security

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $500.38 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1331.74 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

