Civil Helicopter MRO Market Size: Anticipating Growth Prospects from 2023-2028 | Latest Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helicopters are frequently employed in a variety of industries, including EMS, search and rescue, law enforcement, offshore oil and gas, tourism, and corporate transportation. As the use of helicopters in various industries grows, so does the demand for maintenance and repair services to ensure the aircraft's safety and airworthiness.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) on civil (non-military) helicopters refers to a set of services and activities undertaken to guarantee their safety, airworthiness, and operational reliability. These services are critical for keeping helicopters in good condition, increasing their operating life, and meeting regulatory requirements. Civil Helicopter MRO encompasses a variety of maintenance and repair procedures that are performed on a regular or as-needed basis during a helicopter's lifecycle.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global civil helicopter MRO market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global civil helicopter MRO market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.





Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the airframe heavy maintenance category dominated the market because of activities required to keep an aircraft airworthy.

On the basis of application, in 2022, the commercial segment held a 55% share of the market. The development is said to be the outcome of the country's highest concentration of commercial helicopters.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 6.72 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers Increased Usage of Helicopter

Advancements in Helicopter Technology

Increasing Demand for Offshore Operations Companies Profiled Transwest Helicopters

Mid-Canada Mod Center

Russian Helicopter

Robinson Helicopter

RUAG Aviation

Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

MTU Maintenance,

Sikorsky Aircraft

Bell Helicopter

Leonardo S.p.A.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global civil helicopter MRO market include,

In 2021, The Helicopter Company (THC) announced a second purchase deal with Airbus Helicopters. Twenty orders for the five-bladed H145 and six ACH160 versions emerged from the collaboration.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global civil helicopter MRO market growth include Transwest Helicopters, Mid-Canada Mod Center, Russian Helicopter, Robinson Helicopter, RUAG Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, MTU Maintenance, Sikorsky Aircraft, Bell Helicopter, and Leonardo S.p.A., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global civil helicopter MRO market based on type, application and region

Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Airframe Heavy Maintenance Engine Maintenance Component Maintenance

Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Commercial Private

Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Civil Helicopter MRO Market US Canada Latin America Civil Helicopter MRO Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Civil Helicopter MRO Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Civil Helicopter MRO Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Civil Helicopter MRO Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Civil Helicopter MRO Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Civil Helicopter MRO Report:

What will be the market value of the global civil helicopter MRO market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global civil helicopter MRO market?

What are the market drivers of the global civil helicopter MRO market?

What are the key trends in the global civil helicopter MRO market?

Which is the leading region in the global civil helicopter MRO market?

What are the major companies operating in the global civil helicopter MRO market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global civil helicopter MRO market?

