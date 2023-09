Today, Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s), has acquired 30,000 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 202.9853 equal to DKK 6,089,559.00

and

Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad has today acquired 25,906 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 204.2282 equal to DKK 5,290,735.75.

