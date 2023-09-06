TIGIT Inhibitors Revolutionize Immune System Control: A Comprehensive Analysis of Clinical Trials and Market Dynamics

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti TIGIT Antibody Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the clinical trials and market dynamics of anti TIGIT antibodies. TIGIT (T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains) is an immune checkpoint protein that has gained attention as a potential therapeutic target. Both antagonists and agonists have been developed against TIGIT, primarily for human diseases.

Clinical Trials Insights:

Over 40 anti TIGIT antibodies are being evaluated in clinical trials.

Clinical trials are conducted across different phases, companies, countries, and indications.

TIGIT inhibitors are being investigated in preclinical and clinical studies, aiming to replicate the success of immune checkpoint inhibitors in various cancers.

Role of TIGIT Inhibitors:

TIGIT inhibitors play a role in modulating immune system control. TIGIT has ligands such as CD155, CD112, and CD113, which are part of the nectin and NECL molecular families. TIGIT downregulates the activity of T cells and NK cells, impacting the cancer immunity cycle and immune-mediated clearance of infected cells in viral and bacterial infections.

Market Dynamics:

Factors driving the market include a growing consumer base, demand for plastics, consumption in the automotive industry, cosmetics manufacturing, and oil drilling/refining activities.

Challenges include crude oil price instability, rising operating costs, and increased environmental regulations.

Trends include demand from the construction industry, electronics applications, adoption of agricultural fertilizers, and continuous research and development.

Key Companies Involved:

Prominent pharmaceutical companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca, Biotheus, Arcus Biosciences, BeiGene, Akeso, and Compugen are developing TIGIT-targeting drugs.

Collaboration with universities and health institutions, such as Yale University and MD Anderson Cancer Center, is seen for clinical trials.

Market Outlook:

TIGIT inhibitors are showing promise, especially in cancer treatment.

Beyond cancer, TIGIT agonists and antagonists are being explored for other indications, including autoimmune disorders and infections.

The first TIGIT protein-targeting drug is expected to enter the market in the next 2-3 years.

AI and nanotechnology are expected to play a role in drug discovery, development, and delivery, with companies in these domains becoming significant in the TIGIT drugs industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Akeso Biopharma

BeiGene

Bio-Thera Solutions

Biotheus

Compugen

FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical

OriCell Therapeutics

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

Tasrif Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Anti TIGIT Antibody

1.1 Overview

1.2 Mechanism of Anti TIGIT Antibodies

1.3 Clinical Approaches to Target TIGIT

2. Role of Anti TIGIT Antibody by Indication

2.1 Cancer

2.2 Viral Infections

2.3 Autoimmune Disorders

3. TIGIT Co Inhibition with PD1 or PDL1

4. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

4.1 By Company

4.2 By Country

4.3 By Indication

4.4 By Patient Segment

4.5 By Phase

5. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

5.1 Research

5.2 Preclinical

5.3 Phase-I

5.4 Phase-I/II

5.5 Phase-II

5.6 Phase-III

6. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Commercialization Challenges

7. Global Anti TIGIT Antibodies Market Future Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fktnpz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.