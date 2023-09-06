Toll Brothers Announces The Willows at Boxford Model Home Grand Opening in Boxford, Massachusetts

BOXFORD, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at The Willows at Boxford, the only new home community for active adults age 55+ in prestigious Boxford, Massachusetts.



The Willows at Boxford offers home buyers a choice of four Toll Brothers carriage-style townhome designs ranging from 1,858 to 2,612+ square feet. The spacious open-concept homes offer luxurious features including first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, finished basements, spacious lofts, and indoor/outdoor living options perfect for entertaining.

“The professionally decorated Hopkinton model home has received rave reviews for its stunning transitional interior design along with the innovative architectural details that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “As the leading luxury builder for active-adult living in the greater Boston area for the past decade, we understand what our customers want in new home designs, personalization choices, and onsite amenities for this next stage in their lives, and this new community showcases the Toll Brothers lifestyle perfectly.”





This serene low-maintenance community of only 66 townhomes offers luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation, parks, shopping, and dining. An exclusive community clubhouse within The Willows at Boxford offers home buyers a swimming pool and fitness room, plus onsite walking trails, pavilion, and fire pit. Home prices start in the upper $800,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TheWillowsatBoxford.com.

