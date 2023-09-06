GetBlock RPC Nodes Provider Earns World Future Award 2023 as Best BaaS Platform

Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together with the world’s most popular non-custodial wallet MetaMask, GetBlock is recognized as one of the innovators driving forward Web3 adoption.

GetBlock, a top-tier provider of blockchain RPC nodes, scored a major tech award and became the first Web3 infrastructure vendor amidst World Future Award winners.

GetBlock wins Best Blockchain-as-a-Service award: Details

The organizers of the World Future Award 2023 announced the list of the winners in various categories. Blockchain RPC nodes provider GetBlock scored the status of “ Best Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Platform for 2023 ”.

The representatives of the World Future Award Expert Committee highlighted that GetBlock’s award is a recognition of its role in building global Web3 and blockchain ecosystems:

After a thorough research process, GetBlock has been distinguished as one of the best in this sector. Your unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication is driving transformative progress and advancing the field has been duly acknowledged and celebrated

Winners in other categories include the likes of crypto wallet MetaMask, NFT marketplace OpenSea, as well as the leading Web2 tech brands GoPro, PlayStation, and Jura. GetBlock joins the elite club of innovators featuring Netflix, Amazon, Nike, and Toshiba.

Previously, the largest U.S. crypto exchanges Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Gemini were also recognized by the World Future Award, as per its official website.

High-performance RPC nodes for new generation of dApps

GetBlock CEO and co-founder Arseniy Voitenko is thrilled about his product winning a global award together with high-reputable Web3 majors:

For GetBlock, winning the World Future Award 2023 is a notable achievement on its journey to a better and more decentralized Web3 scene. This award is earned in collaboration with hundreds of our customers from various cryptocurrency ecosystem segments. We’re doing our best to stay at the forefront of decentralization and provide every customer with unmatched level of service

It should also be noted that in Q3, 2023 GetBlock team attended a number of global conferences including EDCON, Paris Blockchain Week, Polkadot Decoded, and so on.



Being a leading blockchain infrastructure provider, GetBlock endeavors to reduce the complexity of building decentralized applications and make operations in Web3 more resource-efficient.



ABOUT GETBLOCK

Launched in Q4, 2019, GetBlock is one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers. It offers RPC nodes of 50+ blockchains including the likes of Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, and L2 networks Optimism and Arbitrum.

With GetBlock, teams of crypto applications don’t need to run their own blockchain nodes: instead, they can get connected to blockchains via ready-made API endpoints. To meet the requirements of various dApps, GetBlock offers free and paid packages.

Website: https://getblock.io/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/getblockio

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/getblockio