[New Launch] Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is estimated to be US$ 164.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Active pharmaceutical ingredient market accounted for US$ 164.89 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 339.08 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.

What is the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market?

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is an ingredient or biologically active component of a drug product such as capsule, tablet, injectable and cream which help in producing intended effects in patients.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and others have become major contribution in market growth. Further, increased advancement in API manufacturing and favorable government policies for production of API has facilitated the demand for market growth. Furthermore, presence of major players, ongoing clinical trials to produce vaccine and APIs effectiveness in targeting cancer cells is expected to fruitful the demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market growth.

Key highlights

In January 2023, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) ‘Flucytosine (WHOAPI-406)’ manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited., has prequalified by World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalification Unit – Medicines Team (PQT/MED) under its API prequalification procedure. The newly prequalified API is used in therapeutic area of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and related diseases.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted in 2020 US$ 164.89 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 339.08 billion CAGR 7.5% Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Generic and Branded



By Business Mode- Captive API and Merchant API



By Synthesis Type– Synthetic and Biotech



By Application- Cardiology, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Orthopedic Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Some of the Top key players in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Pfizer, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Insights and Analysis:

Growing strategic acquisitions & partnerships of companies to produce molecules in-house has given positive impact on target market growth. Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, growing prevalence of cancer diseases and demand for personalized medicine is further, anticipated to increase the demand for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market growth over the forecast period.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors:

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is a crucial component of the pharmaceutical industry, as APIs are the biologically active components in pharmaceutical drugs that provide therapeutic effects. Several factors have historically driven the growth of the API market, and these factors are likely to continue influencing its growth in the future. Some prominent growth driving factors of the API market include:

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D: Ongoing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry lead to the discovery of new drugs and therapeutic options. This drives the demand for APIs as essential components of these pharmaceutical products. Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure: The growing healthcare expenditure worldwide, driven by an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, has led to higher demand for pharmaceuticals, including APIs. Generic Drug Market Expansion: The patent expiration of many brand-name drugs has paved the way for the growth of the generic drug market. Generic drug manufacturers require APIs to produce cost-effective alternatives, increasing API demand. Biotechnology Advancements: Advancements in biotechnology have led to the development of biologic drugs, which often require complex APIs. The biopharmaceutical sector is a significant driver of API market growth. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer necessitates the development of new pharmaceuticals, driving the API market.

Top Market Influencing Trends:

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is influenced by several trends that shape its dynamics and growth prospects. Staying informed about these trends is essential for businesses in the pharmaceutical industry. Here are some of the top market-influencing trends in the API market:

Biopharmaceuticals and Biosimilars: The increasing popularity of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, has driven the demand for complex biologic APIs. The development and production of biosimilars, which are lower-cost versions of biologic drugs, are also contributing to API market growth. API Outsourcing: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing API production to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and focus on drug formulation and marketing. This trend is expected to continue, particularly for generic drugs. Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulatory requirements for API manufacturing, quality, and safety continue to shape the API market. Compliance with guidelines such as cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) and increased scrutiny by regulatory authorities influence how APIs are produced and sourced. Emerging Markets: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia (e.g., China and India), are becoming major players in API manufacturing and export. Lower production costs, skilled labor, and a growing pharmaceutical sector have made these countries attractive destinations for API production. Supply Chain Resilience: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, leading to a renewed focus on supply chain resilience. Many pharmaceutical companies are exploring ways to diversify their supply sources and establish more robust supply chains, including considering domestic API production.

Conclusion:

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is a vital and dynamic component of the pharmaceutical industry, driven by various factors and influenced by evolving trends. The market continues to experience growth due to factors such as increasing pharmaceutical research and development, rising global healthcare expenditure, and the expansion of the generic drug market. Additionally, the emergence of biopharmaceuticals, regulatory compliance requirements, and the outsourcing of API production are shaping the API landscape.

The report provides answers to questions such as:

What are the primary regions or countries that dominate API production and consumption globally? How has the API market been impacted by recent advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing? What role does intellectual property (IP) and patent protection play in the API market, especially regarding innovation and competition? Can you explain the concept of "API sourcing strategies" and their significance in the pharmaceutical industry? What are the key considerations for pharmaceutical companies when selecting API suppliers or partners?

What are some emerging therapeutic areas where API development is experiencing significant growth and innovation?

