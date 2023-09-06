Virtual Summit to Showcase Marketing Evolution in the Age of AI

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, brings together an engaging lineup of the world’s top marketers in a three-day summit open to the community. Marketing Evolution Virtual Summit will air September 26-28, 2023, and feature more than 60 speakers, including leaders from NP Digital’s global divisions and other enterprise brands.

“Marketing in the Age of AI” is the theme of the second annual summit, which features inspiration and insights from industry leaders in all facets of earned, owned, and paid marketing. Brand and agency experts will also cover live events, data and analytics, consumer research, and global expansion. Key brand speakers include executives from Google, American Express, Sony Music, Coca-Cola, Marriott, and many more. The summit will also feature NP Digital experts from multiple international regions and its technology divisions.

“Marketing Evolution is a gathering of the top B2B and B2C passionate professionals revolutionizing the future of marketing. We’re incredibly excited for our largest and most impressive lineup to date and look forward to a life-changing three days of transformation,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “This summit is another way we honor our commitment to guiding the industry and helping marketers achieve their greatest potential with their organizations.”

The summit is built for marketing executives, brand managers, e-commerce professionals, and entrepreneur business owners looking to sharpen their skills and translate learnings into new momentum. Over 10,000 people have already signed up with attendance expected to reach over 25,000. Attendees will gain insights into the latest applications of AI, uncover emerging marketing trends and how to leverage them for business growth and leave with actionable learnings to reshape future marketing strategies.

Passes for the first two days are free. The cost for the full three-day all-access pass is $157 USD and includes lifetime on-demand access to this and previous summit sessions.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit advanced.npdigital.com/summit-2023.

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 17 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com