BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (Nasdaq - THRN), RPT Realty (NYSE - RPT), Abcam plc (Nasdaq - ABCM)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (Nasdaq - THRN)

Under the terms of the Agreement, Thorne will be acquired by L Catterton for $10.20 per share in cash for each share of Thorne. The investigation concerns whether the Thorne Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether L Catterton is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/thorne-healthtech-inc-nasdaq-thrn/.

RPT Realty (NYSE - RPT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RPT Realty will be acquired by Kimco Realty® (“Kimco”) (NYSE - KIM) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion, including the assumption of debt and preferred stock. RPT shareholders will receive 0.6049 of a newly-issued Kimco share for each RPT share they own, representing a total consideration of approximately $11.34 per RPT share based on Kimco’s closing share price on August 25, 2023. The investigation concerns whether the RPT Realty Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Kimco is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rpt-realty-nyse-rpt/.

Abcam plc (Nasdaq - ABCM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will be acquired by Danaher Corporation (“Danaher”) (NYSE - DHR) for $24.00 per share in cash for each share of Abcam. The investigation concerns whether the Abcam Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Danaher is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/abcam-plc-nasdaq-abcm/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.