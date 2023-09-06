SHELL PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, Non-executive Director of the Company, was, on September 6, 2023, appointed to the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA as an independent director.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.