SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, Non-executive Director of the Company, was, on September 6, 2023, appointed to the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA as an independent director.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.