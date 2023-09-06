[New Launch] Automotive Switch Market is estimated to be US$ 9.3 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive switches are essential components in vehicles that control various functions and systems. They play a crucial role in ensuring driver and passenger safety, comfort, and convenience. These switches are designed to withstand the harsh conditions found in automotive environments, including temperature extremes, vibrations, and exposure to moisture and dust.

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant shift towards electrification, with a growing emphasis on electric and hybrid vehicles. This transition necessitates advanced switches to control various electrical systems, including battery management, electric motors, and charging systems. Automotive Switch Market are becoming more integrated with touchscreen displays and voice-activated controls, enhancing the overall user experience. As vehicles become more like connected gadgets, the demand for intuitive HMI systems will continue to grow.

Market size :

Automotive Switch Market accounted for US$ 6.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 9.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.0%. Automotive Switch Market is segmented into Type, Application and region.

Key highlights –

In May 2022, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced it delivered its high bandwidth monolithic automotive Ethernet switch device, the BCM8958X, designed to address the growing bandwidth need for in-vehicle networking applications and facilitate the adoption of software defined vehicles (SDV). With its 16 Ethernet ports, up to six of which are 10 Gbps capable, integrated 1000BASE-T1 and 100BASE-T1 PHYs, and higher switching capacity, the BCM8958X offers the increased flexibility and central computing ECU design support needed for automotive zonal electronic control unit (ECU) topologies. This switch also has a cutting-edge rule-based packet filter engine that can adjust to various vehicle operation modes to improve driving security.

In November 2021, Elektrobit Launched Industry-First Automotive Ethernet Switch Firmware for Secure, High-Performance, and In-Vehicle Communications. For the high-speed, high-bandwidth networks needed for EVs, sophisticated ADAS, and self-driving cars, the new EB zoneo SwitchCore enables a new type of advanced "smart" Automotive Ethernet switches. New firmware enables automakers to hasten the construction of next-generation vehicles and is already on the road with Marvell switches in production EVs. It is available for top automotive switches. Additionally, Elektrobit announced the EB zoneo VSwitch, which allows switch functions to be virtualized inside of ECUs to maximize high-speed local connectivity.

Top players:

ZF Group

Delphi Technologies PLC

Marquardt

Omron

Alps

Tokai Rika

Valeo

Panasonic

Leopold Kostal

TOYODENSO

LS Automotive

Segmentation:

By type, the touch type is expected to dominate in this segment, because of their usage in recreational activities.

By application, the passenger vehicle in this segment is expected to dominate the global market, due to growing demand from consumers for advanced automotive interiors in passenger vehicles.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global automotive switch market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the strong vehicle & component manufacturing sector.

Analyst View:

Automotive industry is dynamic and can be influenced by unexpected events, such as economic downturns, geopolitical factors, and global health crises. As a result, the growth of the automotive switch market will depend on how well manufacturers adapt to changing conditions and meet the evolving needs of the automotive sector. Companies that focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability are likely to be well-positioned for future growth in Automotive Switch Market.

FAQs

What is the Automotive Switch Market?

The Automotive Switch Market refers to the industry that produces various types of switches used in vehicles, including electronic switches for functions like lights, windows, wipers, and more.

What are the key drivers of the Automotive Switch Market?

Key drivers include advancements in vehicle technology, the growing demand for electric vehicles, safety regulations, and consumer preferences for enhanced in-car features.

What types of switches are commonly used in automobiles?

Common types of switches in automobiles include toggle switches, push-button switches, rotary switches, rocker switches, and touch-sensitive switches. These control various vehicle functions.

How does the shift towards electric vehicles impact the Automotive Switch Market?

The shift towards electric vehicles increases the demand for specialized switches related to electric powertrain control, charging ports, and battery management systems.

Challenges in the Automotive Switch Market:

Rapid Technological Advancements: Keeping up with the pace of technological advancements and integrating the latest features into switches can be challenging for manufacturers.

Keeping up with the pace of technological advancements and integrating the latest features into switches can be challenging for manufacturers. Cost Pressures: As consumers demand more advanced switches with additional features, manufacturers face the challenge of maintaining competitive pricing while meeting these demands.

As consumers demand more advanced switches with additional features, manufacturers face the challenge of maintaining competitive pricing while meeting these demands. Environmental Regulations: Meeting stringent environmental standards, such as RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), can be challenging as manufacturers need to ensure that materials used in switches are compliant.

Meeting stringent environmental standards, such as RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), can be challenging as manufacturers need to ensure that materials used in switches are compliant. Supply Chain Disruptions: Events like natural disasters, trade disputes, or global pandemics can disrupt the supply chain, affecting the availability of components and materials for switch production.

Events like natural disasters, trade disputes, or global pandemics can disrupt the supply chain, affecting the availability of components and materials for switch production. Competition: The market is highly competitive, with many established and new players vying for market share, which can lead to pricing pressures and the need for innovation.

The market is highly competitive, with many established and new players vying for market share, which can lead to pricing pressures and the need for innovation. Safety and Reliability: Switches in automobiles must meet strict safety and reliability standards to ensure they function correctly, especially in critical applications like airbags and braking systems.

Opportunities in the Automotive Switch Market:

Electric Vehicles (EVs): The growing popularity of electric vehicles presents a significant opportunity for specialized switches related to electric powertrains, battery management, and charging infrastructure.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles presents a significant opportunity for specialized switches related to electric powertrains, battery management, and charging infrastructure. Autonomous Vehicles: As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, there's a need for advanced switches for human-machine interfaces (HMI) to control autonomous driving functions.

As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent, there's a need for advanced switches for human-machine interfaces (HMI) to control autonomous driving functions. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): ADAS technologies require sophisticated switches for functions like lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance, creating a growing market segment.

ADAS technologies require sophisticated switches for functions like lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance, creating a growing market segment. Infotainment and Connectivity: Consumer demand for advanced infotainment and connectivity features in vehicles opens opportunities for switches related to multimedia control, touchscreens, and communication systems.

Consumer demand for advanced infotainment and connectivity features in vehicles opens opportunities for switches related to multimedia control, touchscreens, and communication systems. Customization: Consumers increasingly seek personalized driving experiences, creating opportunities for switches that allow customization of vehicle settings and functions.

Consumers increasingly seek personalized driving experiences, creating opportunities for switches that allow customization of vehicle settings and functions. Environmental Concerns: There is a growing trend towards using eco-friendly materials in switch manufacturing, which can open doors for companies that specialize in sustainable switch solutions.

There is a growing trend towards using eco-friendly materials in switch manufacturing, which can open doors for companies that specialize in sustainable switch solutions. Global Expansion: Expanding into emerging markets where the automotive industry is growing rapidly can be a strategic opportunity for switch manufacturers.

Expanding into emerging markets where the automotive industry is growing rapidly can be a strategic opportunity for switch manufacturers. Collaboration with Automakers: Partnering with automotive manufacturers to develop bespoke switch solutions tailored to their specific vehicle models can be a lucrative opportunity.

In summary, while the Automotive Switch Market faces challenges related to technological advancements and cost pressures, it also benefits from opportunities presented by the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and consumer demand for connectivity and customization in vehicles. Manufacturers that can innovate and adapt to these trends stand to thrive in this evolving market.

