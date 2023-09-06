TaskUs to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced that Balaji Sekar, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following investor event:



Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 11:15 AM - 11:55 AM ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

