Sea Tutors Awarded "Best Specialist Private Tuition Company 2023 - UK" by Corporate Vision

Oxford, UK - Sea Tutors has been recognised as the "Best Specialist Private Tuition Company 2023 - UK" in Corporate Vision Magazine's Education and Training Awards. This accolade marks a significant milestone in Sea Tutors' commitment to providing an exceptional learning experience in the most unique of settings, upon the ocean waves.

Created by the prestigious team at Tutors International to cater to the niche demands of elite families who choose to spend their time at sea, Sea Tutors has been making waves in the industry by offering highly specialised tutoring services that seamlessly integrate quality education into the nautical lifestyle. The expertise and experience in successful placements differentiate Sea Tutors from their counterparts, demonstrating a unique confluence of luxury and learning.

Adam Caller, the founder of Tutors International and Sea Tutors, expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is with pride that we accept this award. This signifies the dedication and innovation we have harboured at Sea Tutors and the transformative learning experiences we have cultivated for our students at sea. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue forging new frontiers in elite private tuition.”

Sea Tutors leverages Tutors International's prowess to pioneer an academic structure that transforms life on the ocean waves into an oasis of learning and growth.

Caller states, “This recognition reflects our commitment to offering unparalleled educational experiences on the high seas. We recommend families considering this enriching endeavour to contact us as soon as possible. By doing so, we can ensure the perfect alignment of tutors who are adept in their fields and the perfect match to cater to your unique educational aspirations.”

For those thinking of taking their family to the seas, Embark on an educational voyage like no other by visiting the Sea Tutors website.



ENDS -



Notes to Editors:

ABOUT TUTORS INTERNATIONAL

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

ABOUT SEA TUTORS

Sea Tutors fills a specialist niche in the private tutoring sector. The prestigious team at Tutors International has created it to provide an academic structure to life on the ocean waves. Tutoring positions abroad differ from land-based positions in many ways, and successful placements require expertise that can only come from experience.



ABOUT CORPORATE VISION

Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work.

