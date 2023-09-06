SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: June 29, 2021 to December 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment’s stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

