SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Origin Materials, Inc.(ORGN) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 23, 2023 to August 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2023

Origin Materials, Inc. NEWS - ORGN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Origin Materials, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for paraxylene (“PX”) had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

