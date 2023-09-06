Climb for a Cure Raises $1 Million to Support High-Impact Colorectal Cancer Research

Springfield, Mo., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an inspiring display of unity, determination, and community support, Fight Colorectal Cancer’s Climb for a Cure event has achieved a remarkable milestone by raising $1 million to advance colorectal cancer (CRC) research. Since 2016, Climb for a Cure has been embraced by colorectal cancer survivors, caregivers, and dedicated loved ones who’ve engaged in physical challenges and fundraised to support finding a cure. All dollars raised by this event go toward funding high-impact colorectal cancer research.

The Climb for a Cure initiative has consistently demonstrated the power of collective action. Participants and advocates have rallied together every summer for the past eight years to climb mountains, foster hope, and raise awareness about the importance of CRC screening. This year's remarkable achievement of reaching $1 million raised by the event marks a significant step forward in the battle against this devastating disease.

The funds raised through Climb for a Cure will be channeled into groundbreaking research endeavors to drive innovation and accelerate progress in CRC research. Established in 2021, the Fight CRC Think Tank and Path to a Cure report unite a curated group of thought leaders, including colorectal cancer researchers, esteemed scientists, and medical professionals, to think freely and collaborate regarding research efforts. This year, Fight CRC partnered with Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, to award a researcher a fellowship to identify the gaps in CRC clinical research. Additionally, Fight CRC supports a cohort of CRC survivors, caregivers, and loved ones to become research advocates, who play a crucial role in the research process by adding the patient voice to research studies.

The roots of Climb for a Cure trace back to 2016, initiated by a group of CRC advocates: Chad Schrack, Brian Threlkeld, and Chris Ganser. Unfortunately, Ganser lost his life to the disease in 2018, but his son, Chris Jr., is carrying the touch.

Chris Jr. states, "Carrying my dad's legacy through the Climb for a Cure event is both an honor and a responsibility. This event, which started as a collective effort by colorectal cancer advocates, including my dad, holds deep significance, and his spirit lives on in each step I take during the climb. Since 2017, I've been climbing with determination, driven by the same passion that fueled my dad's commitment. Together, we continue to raise awareness, inspire hope, and make an impact in the fight against colorectal cancer."

The impact of Climb for a Cure extends far beyond the dollars raised; it serves as a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families affected by CRC. By creating a sense of community and fostering a platform for open dialogue, the event highlights the importance of early detection, prevention and the critical need for continued research.

Anjee Davis, president of Fight CRC, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm: "The Climb was started by survivors and family members wanting to show that we can move mountains when we believe in a cause and come together as a community. The community’s unwavering dedication to this cause is inspiring. The $1 million raised will propel us closer to our mission to find a cure for colorectal cancer.”

Thank you to the support from the 2023 Climb for a Cure sponsors: Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Merck, Natera, No-Shave November, and Taiho Oncology.

For those inspired to make a meaningful difference, there's still time to contribute at FightCRC.org/Climb.

