AVE Living Announces 8th Annual Resident Appreciation Week in Partnership with Sprig by Kohler

AVE, a residential real estate brand specializing in elevated apartment living, announced this week its 8thAnnual Resident Appreciation Week theme "Immerse Yourself" in partnership with Sprig by Kohler, a new wellness and self-care brand from Kohler.

AVE Resident Appreciation Week is a tradition that the community-oriented apartment brand launched in 2015. “We know our residents have so many choices as to where to live, and we just go all out this week to say thank you for choosing AVE,” says Lea Anne Welsh, president of AVE and COO of Korman Communities. “Resident Appreciation Week is definitely our favorite week of the year because we get to take care of and spend time with our residents, which is what we’re most passionate about!”

AVE has partnered with Sprig this year to offer product giveaways to residents throughout the week. Sprig, which launched in 2022, designs products that harness the power of water to create elevated, self-care spa experiences at home. Kohler has been outfitting AVE apartment and amenity spaces with plumbing fixtures since 2015, and the partnership with Sprig is a complementary evolution of that relationship.

When Sprig was started, its goal was to transform daily routines into well-being rituals through aromatherapy and wellness products that enhance experiences throughout the home. Stephanie Krickeberg, managing director of Sprig by Kohler, saw a perfect match between Sprig and AVE. “AVE’s focus on enhancing their residents’ experiences within their communities resonated with our core brand focus. We seek to deliver clean, natural, immersive experiences that de-stress and deliver joy. We couldn’t be better aligned.”

In 2015, Paul DeFruscio, SVP, Asset for AVE, was searching for supplier partners who could simplify the process for AVE’s growing portfolio. “Both of our brands are aligned in values and vision,” says DeFruscio. “Kohler Co. understands our goals with respect to delivering a quality, inspiring, and innovative living experience. Their involvement in AVE Resident Appreciation Week illustrates how our partnership is so much more than plumbing fixtures.”

The “Immerse Yourself” theme for this year’s AVE Resident Appreciation Week complements Sprig’s water-driven product line. The theme also will be activated by the apartment community teams who are producing a lineup of events for residents focused on the senses and community engagement.

About AVE and Korman Communities

AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals who need a flexible living option whether it be for business or personal lifestyle. The hospitality- and lifestyle-driven brand professionally manages state-of-the-art residential communities in New Jersey, the Greater Philadelphia Area, the East Bay of San Francisco, Texas, Arizona, and Florida, with many locations in the works, featuring unprecedented resort and business amenities and award-winning service teams.

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate company with development, management, asset, marketing, and financial capabilities operating throughout the United States and in London. The portfolio is comprised of two brands – AVE (aveliving.com) best-in-class, multi-family residential communities and AKA (stayaka.com) luxury hotel accommodations. For more information, visit www.korman.com.

About Sprig by Kohler

Sprig is a new wellness and self-care brand from Kohler that transforms daily routines into elevated well-being rituals. Their clever shower infusion system supercharges the power of water with natural botanicals and skincare superstars like hyaluronic acid to create experiences that are anything but ordinary. Sprig’s primary aim is to help you expand your moments and magnify your frames of mind, so whether you’re ramping up to start the day, winding down at the end of it, or looking to boost your routine in-between, Sprig is here to bring you back to center.

