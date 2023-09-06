The Family Health Centers of Georgia Presents Annual Sounds of Good Medicine Fundraiser and Community Awareness Event

Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA) is excited to announce its annual Sounds of Good Medicine Fundraiser and Community Awareness event on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, GA. This year's event, with Toyota as the Title Sponsor, features an incredible lineup of jazz greats, including Peter White, Vincent Ingala, Phil Perry, Paul Taylor, Nicole Henry, and Atlanta's MC Lightfoot.

FHCGA is committed to improving the health outcomes of medically underserved communities. In 2022, we treated 17,000 patients, 95% of whom were Black/African American, living at 100% to 200%+ below federal poverty guidelines in Georgia's Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, and Fulton counties. In 2023, we are undertaking major projects to increase access to care.

We recently acquired the Georgia Center for Women, located in Atlanta's downtown and Midtown areas and Morrow, Georgia. We also acquired McDonough Children’s Specialist in Georgia’s Henry County. Our goal is to provide quality healthcare to women and connect them and their families to primary healthcare services. We also received continued funding as the statewide administrator for the Office of Population Affairs' family planning program. Partners of our Georgia Family Planning Program offer affordable family planning and primary healthcare services under one roof at 183 sites, covering 157 of Georgia's 159 counties.

FHCGA acquired funding to provide HIV education and referrals to treatment in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. We also acquired two mobile medical units, for a total of three, which allow our team to take healthcare to underserved communities. We developed a new school-based health center in partnership with Fulton County, bringing our total school-based health center locations to five. Our Clayton and Douglas counties school-based health centers provide services to all students in each district.

In 2023, we will increase behavioral health, weight management, and physical fitness services to at-risk youth and their families and increase our care coordination and referral services for our high-risk patients. We now offer free rides to all patients for all appointments, including specialists. We continue to educate our patients and communities on the importance of getting the updated COVID-19 vaccination. We also continue to offer free vaccinations and access to COVID-19 treatment.

FHCGA's annual Sounds of Good Medicine concert gives everyone the opportunity to get involved. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Mable House Box Office. Join us for a night of great music and community awareness. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

