Apple Growth Partners' Charitable Fund Invites Grant Proposals for Financial Literacy Education

Akron, OH, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is pleased to announce that the Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund, established with the Akron Community Foundation, is now open to receive grant proposals dedicated to advancing financial literacy education.

Originating in 2009, the Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund was initiated to underscore our commitment to fostering civic engagement and philanthropic endeavors within the regions we serve. Drawing upon our expertise as accountants and business advisors, the AGP Fund aims to bolster local non-profit organizations by providing financial support for educational initiatives focused on enhancing financial literacy.

The AGP Fund cordially invites submissions from all 501(c)(3) organizations in our communities that are actively involved in delivering impactful financial literacy education programs. Through this initiative, we aim to fortify the community's understanding of financial matters, empowering individuals with essential skills for financial success.

To apply for a grant, interested parties are required to utilize the electronic grant application form, accessible at https://www.applegrowth.com/apg-fund/. The submission window for grant applications will remain open until September 29, 2023. Following the review process, all approved grants will be disbursed by December 29, 2023. Grant amounts are expected to range from $2,500 to $10,000, reflecting our dedication to making a meaningful contribution to the organizations we support.

For additional information about the Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund and the grant application process, please visit our official website or contact our dedicated team at agpfund@applegrowth.com.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 80 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for high-net-worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 130 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across the Great Lakes, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, Cleveland, and Schaumburg. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, car washes, restaurants, and not-for-profits. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other.