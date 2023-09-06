Gryphon Investors-Backed Meazure Learning Acquires Examity from Great Hill Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meazure Learning, a leading full-service provider of test development and delivery solutions for higher education and professional testing, announced today it has acquired Examity, a leader in online proctoring for educators, certifying bodies, employers, and other assessment providers, from Great Hill Partners. Meazure Learning is a portfolio company of middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors. Great Hill will retain a minority position in Meazure moving forward, joining Gryphon, Eastside Partners, and members of the management team as stakeholders in the combined entity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2013, Examity partners with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solutions. The acquisition of Examity positions Meazure Learning for continued growth by increasing its online proctoring capacity, improving security, and generally providing more flexibility for customers.

Jon Cheek, Head of Gryphon’s Software Group, said, “Covid-19 accelerated the massive transformation of e-learning and remote testing, and online proctoring has quickly become a multi-billion-dollar industry as well as a vital tool for educational testing and certification programs used by a wide variety of professions. We are excited to unlock new growth opportunities with the combination of Meazure and Examity, offering customers a secure, convenient, and accessible test-taking experience.”

Meazure Learning offers a full suite of assessment products and services to its academic and professional testing customers. This includes not only online proctoring, but also in-person testing and proctoring capabilities as well as proprietary exam development services and delivery software. With a network of over 1,300 trained proctors, Meazure Learning serves more than 1,000 clients, including major universities, certification and licensure associations, standardized testing services, and corporations.

“We are focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, and this combination gives us the scale and flexibility to meet any client need,” commented Tim McClinton, CEO of Meazure Learning. “We believe our combined ability to innovate new product offerings and address new markets will not only benefit our customers and partners but will also result in greater opportunities for our employees.”

About Meazure Learning

Meazure Learning provides secure, reliable, and convenient test development, administration, and delivery solutions for academic and professional credentialing programs. The tech-enabled services company combines human expertise with end-to-end software solutions to provide its suite of services and achieve the optimal testing experience. With remote, test center, hybrid, and event-based delivery capabilities, it adapts to the unique needs of each exam program and test-taker. Meazure Learning empowers its clients, test-takers, and industry leaders through its mission to move people forward in their educational, professional, and personal lives. To learn more, visit Meazure Learning at meazurelearning.com.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding 10 years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solution. For more information, visit Examity.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing companies in partnership with management. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon’s capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

Contact :

For Gryphon:

Lambert

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

cluz@lambert.com

or

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

For Great Hill:

FGS Global

greathill@fgsglobal.com

(212) 687-8080



