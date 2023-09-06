Alignment Healthcare Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the return of Dr. Hyong (Ken) Kim, as its chief medical officer (CMO) effective Sept. 25. Dr. Kim will report to company Founder and CEO John Kao.



Dr. Kim played an integral role in Alignment’s founding and, from 2013 to 2018, served as CMO of Alignment Healthcare, where he co-developed, built and managed Alignment’s clinical operations team. In addition, he helped design and implement the clinical foundation for Care Anywhere and AVA®, the company’s care model and in-house, artificial intelligence-enabled data analytics platform, respectively.

“Ken helped build Alignment from the ground up when we started a decade ago, and we are delighted to welcome him back to the team at this pivotal time,” Kao said. “With his intimate knowledge of Alignment, his track record of success and his unique policy perspective, we are confident Ken will help us continue to scale and champion a new path in senior care.”

Most recently, Dr. Kim served as Chief Clinical Officer at CareConnect MD. Prior to CareConnect MD, he was the CMO of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) from July 2018 to July 2019, where he advised on all payment and clinical model development. He also chaired the Quality Improvement Council, creating operational pathways for performance reviews for all 36 CMMI models. Before helping found Alignment, he was one of the clinical leaders at CareMore Health, ultimately serving as CMO from 2009 to 2013. As CareMore’s CMO, Dr. Kim scaled the company’s value-based care, chronic disease management and population health capabilities, resulting in best-in-class quality and cost outcomes.

“It’s an honor to return to Alignment,” Dr. Kim said. “I am excited to step back into the CMO role and look forward to helping this patient-centric company evolve and grow as it continues to deliver affordable, high-quality care to seniors nationwide.”

Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Kim completed his medical residency at Loma Linda University and holds a bachelor’s degree and M.D. from Indiana University. While he is a pioneer in population health, he considers himself a physician first and is committed to serving those in need of health care services by participating in health care ministries around the world. Additionally, Dr. Kim has served on several boards of directors and lectured on effective risk management, clinical quality outcomes and value-based payment at the University of California, Irvine.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

