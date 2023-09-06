BiomX to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference – September 11-13, 2023

Date & Time: Monday, September 11, 7:00 AM ET (available on-demand) Presenter: Jonathan Solomon Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/280bc5c9-b536-4cb2-ac47-8623a4e6ecb9

Once the presentation becomes available on-demand, registered attendees can submit their questions for the Company. To schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with the Company, please send an email to meetings@hcwco.com.

A webcast of the presentation will also be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcast will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

