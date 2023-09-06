HCI Group Provides Update on the Impact of Hurricane Idalia

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has received claims from Hurricane Idalia which made landfall in Keaton Beach, Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on August 30, 2023.



The company expects the pre-tax gross loss from Hurricane Idalia to be within the reinsurance retention limits for each of Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company and TypTap Insurance Company. This storm is not expected to require the company to utilize any of the capacity in either of its reinsurance towers.

“Our thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this hurricane. Our focus at this time is on our policyholders and ensuring their claims are handled quickly and efficiently,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s chairman and chief executive officer.

