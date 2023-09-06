UpHealth’s Transformations Treatment Center Recognized as One of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for 2023

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpHealth, Inc. (“UpHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UPH), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure and services to modernize care delivery and health management, announced the Company’s Delray Beach, Florida, Transformations Treatment Center has been named one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for 2023 by Newsweek https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-addiction-treatment-centers-2023/florida, ranking in Florida’s top ten.

Through a partnership with Statista, a market research firm, Newsweek recognizes the top addiction centers in states with the most addiction treatment centers. Survey rankings are based on medical experts and facility accreditation scores.

This inclusion marks the third year in a row that Transformations Treatment Center, an UpHealth Behavioral Company, has received this recognition. The prestigious award is a testament to the high-quality services the staff of Transformations Treatment Center provides.

UpHealth, Inc., CEO Sam Meckey said, "Being recognized by Newsweek as one of Florida's best addiction treatment centers is an honor and sets Transformations Treatment Center apart from other programs — moreover, it demonstrates the organization's commitment to continued excellence in client care."

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

Transformations Treatment Center, one of UpHealth's nationally recognized behavioral health facilities, offers a full continuum of care, utilizing evidence-based treatments and services to treat mental health issues and substance use disorders. Psychiatrists, physicians, neurologists, licensed therapists and clinical social workers provide services through Transformations’ residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs.

Individuals and families interested in more information about addiction and mental health treatment at Transformations Treatment Center of Delray Beach, Florida, can call (800) 270-4315 today to speak with an admission specialist.

