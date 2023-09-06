Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global HealthCare Conference

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



Rob Spignesi, President and CEO, and Sean Wirtjes, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 180 days after the event.

