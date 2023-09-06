Streamline Health® To Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three month period ended July 31, 2023 on Wednesday September 13, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291. Following the conference call, management will host 1x1 meetings at the Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York, NY

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday September 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13741041. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

