Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at RE+ Solar Power International 2023

Visit Booth #1352 to learn how Heilind supplies vital components for alternative energy applications with unmatched inventory and unwavering customer support.

| Source: Heilind Electronics Heilind Electronics

Wilmington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will showcase its line of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products tailored to the solar energy, EV/HEV, and energy storage industries.

Featured manufacturers from Heilind’s comprehensive line card include Amphenol, Bel, HellermannTyton, HEYCO, JAE, Mersen, Omron, Panduit, Positronic, Staubli, TE Connectivity, and WAGO.

“Heilind sees an important opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in the ever-growing alternative and renewable energy spaces at RE+,” said Alan Clapp, SVP at Heilind Electronics. “Our team of distribution, product, and supply chain experts will be on hand to provide visitors with the high level of service our customers expect from Heilind.”

The show is held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV from September 12-14. Meet Heilind’s electronics distribution experts at booth #1352 for the duration of the show. Register to attend here.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                RE+ 2023 Featuring Solar Power International
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Heilind
                            
                            
                                Heilind Electronics
                            
                            
                                Connector
                            
                            
                                Interconnect
                            
                            
                                Electronics
                            
                            
                                Product Announcement
                            
                            
                                RE+
                            
                            
                                SPI
                            
                            
                                Solar Power International
                            
                            
                                Trade Show
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data