Cooling Fabrics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8%: The Brainy Insights

New York, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global cooling fabrics market will grow from USD 2.27 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.84 Billion by 2032. Cooling fabrics significantly impact physical comfort. They reduce the risk of heat-related issues by preventing overheating, particularly during strenuous activity. This aspect is crucial for sports and other outdoor activities where safety and performance depend on proper body tissue regulation. In such places, cooling fabrics play an essential role in improving productivity. The cooling effect can help with better focus and less fatigue in workplaces or professions where protective gear is essential. Cooling fabrics are used in industrial and military clothing and uniforms to reduce the risks of overheating. These materials improve comfort, performance, and safety in challenging environments by providing an ideal texture and controlling moisture. Additionally, a continuous effort is made to produce cooling fabrics using recyclable materials and sustainable components. Manufacturers are attempting to minimize the environmental impact of these materials as consumer consciousness towards environmental friendliness rises.



Key Insight of the Cooling Fabrics Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global cooling fabrics market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. As a hub of manufacturing and a growing consumer market, the Asia-Pacific region is crucial to the global market for cooling fabrics. The region possesses the potential to significantly contribute to the global market growth for cooling fabrics because of its cost-effective production methods and its expertise in textile manufacturing. Many international companies rely on manufacturers to mass produce cooling fabrics by utilizing the region's knowledge and efficiency. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a growth in urbanization and per-capita income of the people. As these developments occur, the demand for cooling fabrics expands across various industries and demographics. Sportswear, outdoor wear, and protective wear are a few applications where the demand for cooling fabrics is rising.



The natural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Textiles have long been made from cotton, bamboo, and linen because they are breathable, absorb moisture, and have a natural feel. Customers who value sustainability and look for fabrics that make environmentally responsible decisions are drawn to natural fibres. Compared to synthetic equivalents, these fibrеs frequently have a reduced carbon impact, are recyclable, and are often biodegradable. Natural fibres are essential in meeting the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers as the demand for eco-friendly products rises.



The non-woven segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The fabric type segment is divided into woven, non-woven and knitted. The non-woven segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Due to their unique attributes and diverse uses, non-woven materials have become more prevalent in the cooling fabric industry. Unlike woven fabrics, non-woven textiles are made mechanically, thermodynamically, or chemically, fusing fibers to form a cohesive and porous substance. Non-woven cooling textiles are exceptional at wicking away sweat and providing lightweight comfort. Non-woven fabrics are a popular option for applications where flexibility and high breathability are required because of their capacity to adapt to body contours, efficient moisture transfer, and simplicity of customization.



The protective wear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into sportswear, protective wear, lifestyle apparels and others. The protective wear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Protective wear is necessary in industries including manufacturing, construction, and health care because it protects users from hazardous conditions and promotes their work efficiency. By reducing heat stress and discomfort brought on by the continuous use of traditional protective clothing, cooling materials play a critical role in protective wear. Innovative cooling technologies are incorporated into these textiles to control body temperature and limit the risk of overheating while workers perform their job responsibilities.



Advancement in market



• In December 2015: PHYSICLO, a sporting apparel manufacturer, partnered with Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. with a focus on the sports & leisure end-use sector. The company created and produced performance apparel goods owing to this relationship and satisfied consumer demand.



• In March 2022: Coolcore LLC has announced the availability of its revolutionary cooling fabric technology, termed "Coolcore Omni-Freeze." When exposed to sweat or moisture, this technology's unique cross-section fibre design boosts the cooling impact, improving comfort and temperature regulation for athletic and outdoor clothing.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Wide-ranging Applications and Versatility



Cooling fabrics are increasingly used in various industries due to their adaptability and broad applications. Due to the growing need for apparel that supports active lifestyles among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, sportswear and active wear have become popular applications for cooling fabrics. The cooling qualities of these materials are also advantageous to outdoor enthusiasts, medical professionals, and people working in industrial sectors, further boosting market expansion. In addition, the inclusion of cooling materials in household textiles like bed sheets, pillowcases, and furniture upholstery shows how the material has the potential to influence daily living. The range of cooling fabrics broadens to consider numerous aspects of a person's environment as consumers look for comprehensive comfort solutions. The demand for cooling fabrics is also driven by the escalating effects of climate change, manifested in rising world temperatures. People are looking for efficient strategies to manage their comfort and safety as heat waves increase in frequency and intensity. Cooling materials allow wearers to control their body temperature and lower their risk of developing heat-related illnesses. These factors are propelling the market growth.



Restraint: Durability and Longevity Issue



The main issue in the market for cooling fabrics is the durability and longevity of the product. The challenge of ensuring the endurance and stability of the cooling effect is a significant barrier that restricts the global market for cooling fabrics. The integrity of cooling technologies included in the fabric, such as phase change material (PCM) capsules and thermo-regulating parts, might be affected over time by repeated use and washing. This problem is significant when it comes to clothing and materials that are worn frequently, such as athletic or medical apparel. Manufacturers are investing in research to create more durable encapsulation techniques and materials that can endure the rigours of regular use. To guarantee that consumers keep maximizing the advantages of cooling fabrics for the duration of the product, cooling technologies' stability and longevity must be improved. This factor can restrain the expansion of the global cooling fabrics market's growth and development.



Opportunity: Increasing Research and Development Activities



The ongoing research and development activities within the global cooling fabrics industry is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth and development. The cooling fabrics market has grown tremendously due to the dynamic environment of innovation and the evolution of extensive research. Research organizations, textile producers, and specialists in material science work together to expand the capabilities of cooling fabrics. This cooperative effort makes innovations in fabric engineering, material integration, and performance optimization possible. Market expansion and innovation are mutually beneficial for growing market. New cooling technologies are created due to research advancements, and as these technologies are turned into commercial goods, this leads to market expansion. This innovation cycle encourages a setting where the market for cooling fabrics is continuously revitalized with new concepts, goods, and opportunities.



Some of the major players operating in the cooling fabrics market are:



• Kraton Corporation

• Coolcore LLC

• Invista

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• Nilit Ltd.

• Ahlstrom Corporation

• Polartec LLC

• HexArmor

• Adidas

• Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Formosa

• Nike



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Natural

• Synthetic



By Application:



• Sportswear

• Protective Wear

• Lifestyle Apparels

• Others



By Fabric Type:



• Woven

• Non-woven

• Knitted



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



