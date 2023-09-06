embecta to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 2:55 p.m. ET.
Audio webcast of the chat event will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.
About embecta
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
