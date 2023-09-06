Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2023 was $57.57, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.9% and 21.6%, respectively. These compare with the 6.9% and 8.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2023, the leverage represented 14.6% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and up from 14.4% at August 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2023 was $36.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.3% and 18.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2023 were as follows:

 Information Technology23.4%
 Industrials22.0%
 Materials16.0%
 Energy10.9%
 Consumer Discretionary10.8%
 Financials9.3%
 Real Estate4.4%
 Communication Services1.8%
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.8%
 Health Care0.6%


The top ten investments which comprised 42.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2023 were as follows:

 NVIDIA Corporation7.4%
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.4.7%
 TFI International Inc.4.7%
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.5%
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.1%
 Apple Inc.3.8%
 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.7%
 WSP Global Inc.3.2%
 Mastercard Incorporated3.2%
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.2.9%


