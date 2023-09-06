Circular Genomics Announces Partnership on Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarker Research

Albuquerque, NM, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circular Genomics, the global leader in circular RNA biomarkers for precision psychiatry, has announced a partnership with leading Alzheimer’s genomics expert Dr. Carlos Cruchaga to explore the role of circRNAs as blood biomarkers for early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. The work will expand upon the company’s ongoing primary depression research program.

Dr. Cruchaga, a Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology and Genetics, and the founding director of the Neurogenomics and Informatic center at Washington University School of Medicine, is a leading expert in groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research and is responsible for the most comprehensive postmortem brain circRNA quantification study showing how circRNAs are robustly associated with clinical and pathological components for Alzheimer’s Disease.

“We are honored to expand our work with the help of neurodegeneration expert in circRNAs, Dr. Cruchaga,” said Dr. Paul Sargeant, CEO of Circular Genomics. “We know that neurological disorders responsible for cognitive decline are heartbreaking, debilitating, and life-altering. This innovative research has the capacity to revolutionize early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders, as well as spur new drug development to improve the lives of patients.”

The partnership between Circular Genomics and Dr. Cruchaga will involve quantification of circRNAs in blood to study memory and aging in the largest blood clinical study of its kind—the Memory and Aging Project at the Knight-ADRC at Washington University. The collaboration with Dr. Cruchaga will also involve the co-application of grant proposals to help further advance the research and development of a circRNA-based assay for Alzheimer’s disease.

ABOUT CIRCULAR GENOMICS

Circular Genomics is the leading company in the development of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for neurology and psychiatry. The company is leveraging exclusive licenses and technologies in the use of circular RNA in major depressive disorder and other neurological diseases to disrupt and improve the standard of care. Initial products include assays to assess and direct the best treatment protocol for an individual patient and validate treatment effectiveness in days-to-weeks rather than months. For more information, please visit www.circulargenomics.com.